nibs-student-dies-after-githurai-tout-pushes-her-out-of-moving-matatu

SUMMARY A female student from (NIBS) died after she was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle at Safari Park Hotel According to a Facebook user, identified as Peter Pekat, the student Doreen, succumbed to her injuries while rushing her to Neema hospital

A female student from Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) died on Wednesday, June 13 after she was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle at Safari Park Hotel.



According to a Facebook user, identified as Peter Pekat, the student Doreen, succumbed to her injuries while rushing her to Neema hospital. ​

“Why why why ZamZam? Githurai buses... Justice for Doreen!! She was pushed from a moving bus at safaripark hotel.... She died while I was rushing her to neema hospital.,” posted Peter.





Although the cause of the incident is still unknown, Peter urged the passengers in the matatu to go to Kasarani police station and record a statement since the people involved in the incident ran away.





“If you were a passenger kindly come to kasarani police station to record a statement..or inbox me.. She was a Student at Nibs college... Makanga wenye walifanya hivi wote wametoroka... kindly help by sharing. Share share until we get justice for Doreen,” he added.





Earlier this month, a security guard was crushed to death along Waiyaki Way after he was thrown out of a moving vehicle by the bus conductor over Sh 10bob.

According to witnesses, the argument started after conductor ordered the guard to top up Sh 10 bob on top of the Sh 20 bob he had already paid.

Kenyans on social media have asked the police to probe into the matter to catch the touts.



