MP under probe after buying new helicopter
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 14, 2018 at 07:33 EAT
A legislator is being probed after he recently acquired a brand new helicopter.

The arrival of the aircraft prompted authorities to commence a lifestyle audit on the lawmaker to establish where he got the colossal sum of money to buy the chopper.

Initially, the man had hidden the purchase in another senior politician's name but its ownership was later revealed after the MP went to give specifications on some of the things he wanted fixed inside the plane.

The MP is whispered to be a serious ‘tenderpeneur’ an activity that he carries out through proxies.

