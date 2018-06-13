Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, about to orchestrate another ‘BIG’ transfer to Man United

SUMMARY Manchester United could make another midfield signing this summer Super Agent Mino Raiola is said to be planning to offer another player to Man United

Mino Raiola, one of Europe’s most popular agents is set to orchestrate another big-money transfer to Manchester United.

According to Italian sports outlet Calcio Mercato, Jose Mourinho’s side has been offered the chance to sign Paris St. Germain midfielder Marco Verratti this summer. ​

The 25-year-old seemingly wants out of the French outfit and Raiola is said to be bent on making it happen.





According to the outlet, Verratti met with new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who is said to have asked the Italian to lose weight.





Tuchel is a maniac of perfection – he cares about the nutrition and diet of his players and immediately he got to France, he wanted to know the weight of all the players.





Raiola was responsible for the 89 million euro transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Man United and the swap deal that saw Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez move to Old Trafford from Arsenal.







