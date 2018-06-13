hospital-boss-on-the-spot-over-corruption

SUMMARY A hospital boss in a county in Western Kenya is the talk of the town over his corrupt ways The man in charge of the busy facility is understood to always demand money from employees working at the cash office of the institution

A hospital boss in a county in Western Kenya is the talk of the town over his corrupt ways.

The man in charge of the busy facility is understood to always demand money from employees working at the cash office of the institution. ​

In his rounds, the man demands from the staff between Sh300 and Sh5, 000 every time.

After getting the money he walks to an MPESA shop adjacent to the hospital and load's it on his phone.

Employees at the medical facility now want a whip cracked on their boss.

