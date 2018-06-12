Ruto on the spot after describing a Chinese contractor as ‘mtu wa macho madogo madogo’

SUMMARY Deputy President William Ruto referred to a Chinese contractor working on a road in Kwale as a ‘mtu wa macho madogo madogo’. DP Ruto made the remarks on Monday 11 June during the launch of the construction of the Kidimu-Shimoni-Majoreni-Vanga-Lunga Lunga road

Deputy President William Ruto referred to a Chinese contractor working on a road in Kwale as a ‘mtu wa macho madogo madogo’.



DP Ruto made the remarks on Monday 11 June during the launch of the construction of the Kidimu-Shimoni-Majoreni-Vanga-Lunga Lunga road. ​





“Na mimi nataka mjue ya kwamba tayari pesa billioni 3 nukta mbili. Contractor huyu wa macho madogo madogo huyu Chinese, ndiyo atafanya hiyo kazi- (I want to let you know that we have already set aside 3.2 billion. And the Chinese contractor with small eyes will be the one to do the work,” said DP Ruto.





Ruto who has been in on a tour in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties, urged the Coastal leaders to work in unity and stop politicking.





Most of the Coast National Super Alliance (NASA) politicians have vowed to support his bid for the 2022 presidential race.

Here's what some people had to say about DP Ruto's remarks;

I might have heard William Ruto call Chinese contractors "huyu mtu wa macho madogomadogo"

Lmao has there been a more ungovernable Deputy President?— Airbender Mc'Tavish (@kinjeketile) June 11, 2018

DP William Ruto, referred a Chinese contractor awarded contract by it Jubilee administration mtu ya 'macho madogo madogo' is a racial slur & China must demand an apology for one of it nationals for profiling by whole Deputy president of friendly nation.— Lesootia Joel (@LesootiaJoel) June 11, 2018

"Contractor huyu mtu wa macho madogo madogo Mchinese ndio atafanya hio kazi " William Ruto speaking in Kwale. Is this a racist statement?— Ibrahim Hatibu (@imafaima) June 12, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​