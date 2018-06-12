politicians-shock-listeners-after-washing-dirty-linen-at-radio-studio

SUMMARY It is only a matter of time before a group of politicians from a county in Western Kenya turn the studio of a vernacular radio station into a boxing ring For over four consecutive weeks, rival leaders from the region have exchanged harsh words in the city based station live on air, to the chagrin of listener

It is only a matter of time before a group of politicians from a county in Western Kenya turn the studio of a vernacular radio station into a boxing ring.

For over four consecutive weeks, rival leaders from the region have exchanged harsh words in the city based station live on air, to the chagrin of listeners. ​

Last week, an MP who had been invited to be a guest at the morning talk-show stormed out of the station in protest, accusing a county employee who was also a guest at the show of attacking him.

Many residents of the region now want the management of the media house that owns the station to ensure there is decorum.



