VIDEO- Robbers in Buruburu caught on camera attacking a woman

There were robbers who were caught attacking a woman in Buruburu phase 4.

In the video posted by a Twitter user identified as Voklon, one man could be seen stealing from the woman, while the other man, who appeared to be a bodaboda guy, helping the thief. ​

The woman who was attacked is seen lying on the ground as the thief stole her luggage and jumps on the motorbike.



According to Voklon the incident took place in the said area at around 9pm.



Most netizens took to the comments section and sympathized with the woman while others gave others scenarios that have already taken place in different areas.



Here is the video courtesy of Volkon;

