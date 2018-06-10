+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
VIDEO- Robbers in Buruburu caught on camera attacking a woman
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 10, 2018 at 12:12 EAT
video-robbers-in-buruburu-caught-on-camera-attacking-a-woman
Screenshot of the video
SUMMARY

There were robbers who were caught attacking a woman in Buruburu phase 4

One man could be seen stealing from the woman, while the other man, who appeared to be a bodaboda guy, helping the thief

There were robbers who were caught attacking a woman in Buruburu phase 4.

In the video posted by a Twitter user identified as Voklon, one man could be seen stealing from the woman, while the other man, who appeared to be a bodaboda guy, helping the thief.

The woman who was attacked is seen lying on the ground as the thief stole her luggage and jumps on the motorbike.

See Also: PHOTOS: Teen’s manhood ripped off in a shark attack


According to Voklon the incident took place in the said area at around 9pm. 


Most netizens took to the comments section and sympathized with the woman while others gave others scenarios that have already taken place in different areas.


Here is the video courtesy of Volkon;

See Also: Maseno university student attacked by gang

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Robbers
attack
woman
bodaboda
steal
buruburu
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
netizens-angry-after-woman-is-kicked-out-of-popular-nairobi-restaurant-for-breastfeeding-baby

News

Netizens angry after woman is kicked out of popular Nairobi restaurant for breastfeeding baby

By Ureport | Tue 08 May 2018 11:45am

video-pilot-abandons-cs-wamalwa-to-rescue-pregnant-woman-hit-by-stray-bullets

News

VIDEO: Pilot abandons CS Wamalwa to rescue pregnant woman hit by stray bullets

By Fay Ngina | Mon 07 May 2018 10:41am

here-is-moses-kuria-advice-to-kirinyaga-deputy-governor-after-explicit-video-with-woman-went-viral

News

Here is Moses Kuria advice to Kirinyaga Deputy Governor after explicit video with woman went viral

By Fay Ngina | Wed 25 Apr 2018 09:02am

More From This Author
five-interesting-things-you-did-not-know-about-anne-waiguru

Politics

Five interesting things you did not know about Anne Waiguru

By Fay Ngina | Sun 10 Jun 2018 12:58pm

video-robbers-in-buruburu-caught-on-camera-attacking-a-woman

News

VIDEO- Robbers in Buruburu caught on camera attacking a woman

By Fay Ngina | Sun 10 Jun 2018 12:12pm

things-to-do-with-your-spouse-at-night-that-don-t-involve-making-love

Lifestyle

Things to do with your spouse at night that don't involve making love

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 10 Jun 2018 11:46am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Marcella Nyarandy

Marcella Nyarandy

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi