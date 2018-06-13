+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Ladies, feast your eyes, the Iran national team is here!!! [PHOTOS]
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 13, 2018 at 12:02 EAT
ladies-feast-your-eyes-the-iran-national-team-is-here-photos
Iran players [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The Iran national team photo has taken social media by storm

While other teams pose with their official kits, Iran decided to be a little different 

Kenyan ladies, feast your eyes. The Iranian men’s national football team is here.

Photos of them in classy suits posing as movie stars have aroused a reaction from social media, with numerous ladies lining up to declare support from the team.

What’s funny is that most of the players are not known on a global scale.

See Also: Teams that have banned players from having sex during the World Cup revealed


Here are the photos: 


See Also: OGA OHH: Look at how the Super Eagles landed in Russia in style [PHOTOS]



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



iran
world cup
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
injury-scare-could-eden-hazard-miss-first-game-of-the-world-cup

Sports

INJURY SCARE: Could Eden Hazard miss first game of the World Cup?

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 12 Jun 2018 09:36am

argentina-star-raptures-ligament-in-training-he-will-definitely-miss-the-world-cup

Sports

Argentina star raptures ligament in training – He will definitely miss the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 08 Jun 2018 01:39pm

take-a-look-at-all-these-names-who-do-you-think-will-star-at-the-world-cup

Sports

Take a look at all these names - Who do you think will star at the World Cup?

By Ureport | Wed 06 Jun 2018 12:39pm

More From This Author
ladies-feast-your-eyes-the-iran-national-team-is-here-photos

Sports

Ladies, feast your eyes, the Iran national team is here!!! [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 13 Jun 2018 12:02pm

teams-that-have-banned-players-from-having-sex-during-the-world-cup-revealed

Sports

Teams that have banned players from having sex during the World Cup revealed

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 13 Jun 2018 11:56am

mino-raiola-pogba-s-agent-about-to-orchestrate-another-big-transfer-to-man-united

Sports

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, about to orchestrate another ‘BIG’ transfer to Man United

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 13 Jun 2018 09:49am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng