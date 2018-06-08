babu-owino-s-emphatic-speech-after-his-election-was-upheld

SUMMARY Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino’s election has been upheld. Here's what he had to say after the news:

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino’s election has been upheld.

The court of Appeal on Friday June 8, 2018 overturned High Court's nullification of his August 2017 election. ​

His election was nullified in March by Justice Joseph Sergon, who cited massive election irregularities as the main reason why the election couldn’t be upheld at the time.

Francis Mureithi, the petitioner, thanked his counsel outside the court.

Immediately after the news, Babu Owino, his lawyers and supporters spoke outside the courts. He thanked his family and



Here a video of what they had to say:









Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​