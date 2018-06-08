+ Post your Story

Politics
Babu Owino’s emphatic speech after his election was upheld
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 08, 2018 at 10:58 EAT
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino [COURTESY]
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino’s election has been upheld.

Here's what he had to say after the news: 

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino’s election has been upheld.

The court of Appeal on Friday June 8, 2018 overturned High Court's nullification of his August 2017 election.

His election was nullified in March by Justice Joseph Sergon, who cited massive election irregularities as the main reason why the election couldn’t be upheld at the time.

Francis Mureithi, the petitioner, thanked his counsel outside the court.

Immediately after the news, Babu Owino, his lawyers and supporters spoke outside the courts. He thanked his family and 

Here a video of what they had to say:

babu owino
embakasi east
