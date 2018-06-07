+ Post your Story

PS Lilian Omollo enjoys fish fingers for breakfast as others suspects ‘starve’ in prison
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 07, 2018 at 10:54 EAT
PS Lilian Omollo (FILE/PHOTO)
Lilian Mbogo-Omollo is enjoying a rich breakfast at the KNH as other suspects eat prison food

PS Omollo had fish fingers, bread of her choice (Brown or white) with jam and margarine, porridge and cereals

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo is enjoying a rich breakfast at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) as other National Youth Service (NYS) suspects eat prison food.

According to Nation, PS Omollo had fish fingers, bread of her choice (Brown or white) with jam and margarine, porridge and cereals on Wednesday 6 June.


See Also: NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison

She later had chapatti, rice, beef stew for lunch and fried fish with rice for supper.

The PS was admitted to the Hospital’s private wing after she reportedly fainted at the Langata Women Prison.

NYS suspect Anne Ngirita complained of starvation while in prison. She says has been surviving on eating samosas adding that the last time she took a proper meal was on Sunday 3 June.

See Also: Otiende Amollo’s support for NYS suspects bail causes hot debate online

“How can we follow these proceedings when we are hungry? We are starving," she said.


See Also: PHOTOS: NYS suspect excites Kenyans after displaying ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo in court

