Diogo Dalot – Everything you need to know about Manchester United’s new signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of 19-year-old Diogo Dalot from Porto for 19 million euros.

He has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2023. ​

The u-21 Portuguese International said he could not turn down the chance to join Man United and work under Jose Mourinho.





“Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me. I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me. But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down,” said Dalot.

Dalot is also looking forward to linking up with Man United players before the start of the season.

“I’m excited about working with José Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach. I am looking forward to playing alongside the fantastic players in the squad,” he added.





But who is Diogo Dalot?

He’s a 6ft tall right-back born in Braga, Portugal who joined Porto’s academy 10 years ago, representing them numerous times before climbing up the ladder and making his senior debut in 2017.

He’s played in the Champions League once – against Liverpool at Anfield.





He played a key role in Portugal’s under 17 European success, bagging a goal in the semis and the final.

His coach at Porto, Sergio Conceicao has lauded his quality, saying he’s a guy who does an exceptional job. "Dalot has very good behaviour, but it's just a game. Success has nothing to do with one or another good performance, but rather give continuity and assert himself more at FC Porto. He has the quality to do so. He is a great player,” said Conceicao as quoted in Manchester Evening News.





Jose Mourinho has also heaped praise on Dalot, saying he’s ‘extremely talented’ and could become a ‘great player’ at Manchester United.

"Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club. He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level,” said Mourinho.





Fans took to social media to react to the news and though most didn’t know much about Dalot before Man United declared in him, some recognised Mourinho’s effort in signing young players.

Diogo Dalot, the guy who’s been at Manchester United for 2 minutes can speak fluent English whilst Antonio Valencia, the guy who’s lived in England since 2006, can’t speak the language. Unbelievable.— Ryan. ???? (@Vintage_Utd) June 6, 2018

Not heard of him #DiogoDalot But there again, I'd not heard of Vidic and Evra. Welcome to the Reds lad.— SCHOLES (@iamscholes) June 6, 2018

At just 19 years of age, Diogo Dalot comes across as a very mature, hardworking individual. He’s been at the club for 10 minutes and he’s already talking about winning and giving his all, absolutely love it. I’ve a very good feeling about this lad ????????????. #BemvindoDalot— MUFC (@Mourinholic) June 6, 2018

Given how much excellent full-backs are going to cost post-Walker/Mendy, Manchester United going for Diogo Dalot at €22m is pretty smart. A project to work on but has serious potential, and he’ll suit the Premier League very well.— Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) June 6, 2018

Welcome Diogo Dalot to the biggest club in the world! Let’s hope that’d not Dalot for the summer & we keep up the pressure for more quality players #mufc #DiogoDalot pic.twitter.com/jRb4HfkqO1— Red Army! (@RedorDead07) June 6, 2018

​