chipukeezy-appointed-as-a-director-at-nacada

Kenyan comedian Vincent Mwasia Mutua popularly known as Chipukeezy was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at the National Authority for the Campaign Against alcohol Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Wednesday 6 June.

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) and the former Director at NACADA Charles Njagua, took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chipukeezy. ​

“Congratulations Chipukizi on your appointment as a Director at Nacada....wish u well my brother,” posted the MP.





In a gazettement noticed issued by the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Chipukeezy and George Ogalo will be members of NACADA for a period of three years.

“GAZETTE NOTICE NO. 5593 THE NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST ALCOHOL AND DRUG ABUSE ACT (No. 14 of 2012) APPOINTMENT IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Act, the Cabinet Secretary, Interior and Co-ordination of National Government appoints—

Under Paragraph (h)

Vincent Mwasia Mutua

Under Paragraph

George Ogalo

to be members of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 6th June, 2018. Dated the 5th June, 2018” read the Gazette.



