Here are PHOTOS of the wreckage of the missing plane
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 07, 2018 at 09:02 EAT
The missing plane wreckage [PHOTO: STANDARD]
SUMMARY

The wreckage of the missing plane has been located in Njambini. 

The aircraft went missing on Tuesday with 10 people on board.

The wreckage of the missing FlySax plane has been located in Njambini, Nyandarua County.

The aircraft went missing on Tuesday with 10 people on board.

It left Kitale at around 4.00 pm and lost contact with the JKIA control tower at around 5:20 pm.

According to Paul Maringa, the Transport PS, the wreckage has been located southwest of the Aberdares Forest. 


More to follow….

