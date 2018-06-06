+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Weird News
The mystery of black parents giving birth to a white baby- Is this normal?
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 06, 2018 at 13:38 EAT
the-mystery-of-black-parents-giving-birth-to-a-white-baby-is-this-normal
black parents give birth to a white baby
SUMMARY

There was a couple in Nigeria who gave birth to a white boy and that has been a mystery up to now

Genetic scientists who do not believe in miracles can’t even seem to have an exact explanation as well

I do believe in miracles but the logic behind black parents giving birth to a white baby and the vice versa is something I have never really comprehend.

In most instances, cases of infidelity come up but some of these couples swore that they have never cheated. Genetic scientists who do not believe in miracles can’t even seem to have an exact explanation as well.


See Also: How soon should a woman get pregnant after giving birth?

There was a couple in Nigeria who gave birth to a white boy and that has been a mystery up to now. I personally can’t explain this mystery since I don't enough knowledge of genetic science but what I do know is that it is a complete enigma.

If there is someone out there who can help figure out this mystery especially scientifically, please do; it would be of great help.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



black parents
give birth
white baby
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
nys-suspect-anne-ngirita-says-she-is-starving-in-prison

News

NYS suspect Anne Ngirita says she is starving in prison

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 02:56pm

the-mystery-of-black-parents-giving-birth-to-a-white-baby-is-this-normal

Weird News

The mystery of black parents giving birth to a white baby- Is this normal?

By Fay Ngina | Wed 06 Jun 2018 01:38pm

how-i-managed-to-make-millions-in-a-month-after-my-wife-called-me-the-most-foolish-kenyan-man

Lifestyle

How I managed to make millions in a month after my wife called me the most foolish Kenyan man

By Kirimu Kirimu | Wed 06 Jun 2018 01:27pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng