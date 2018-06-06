+ Post your Story

Find out how top leaders are planning to clip colleagues' wings over behaviour
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 06, 2018 at 08:06 EAT
Parliament buildings - Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Are top leaders planning to clip colleagues' wings over improper behaviour? 

Sources have confided to The Grapevine that the man has attracted the anger of his counterparts for purporting to speak on behalf of the outfit on many occasions

Top leaders of a political party in the country are not happy with one of their colleagues.

Sources have confided to The Grapevine that the man has attracted the anger of his counterparts for purporting to speak on behalf of the outfit on many occasions, while in real sense he gives his own personal opinion.

This is despite the politician who loves publicity holding a position that does not permit him to give the official position of the party. 



Now the seniors of the outspoken politician, who is close to an influential politician, are scratching their heads on how to clip his wings before he grows too big for comfort.

