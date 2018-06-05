esther-passaris-willing-to-deputise-sonko-under-the-following-conditions

SUMMARY Esther Passaris says she is willing to become the Nairobi Deputy Governor only if Governor Sonko meets her conditions She would agree to take the position if she s given clear departments to run

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris says she is willing to become the Nairobi Deputy Governor only if Governor Sonko meets her conditions.

Ms Passaris said she would agree to take the position if she s given clear departments to run, that is, water, environment, trade and education.

​“I can only go there if I am given clear departments to run. I want environment, water, education and trade,” said Passaris.

"The governor needs a Deputy and if he cannot find one, then I am willing to take the position to help him,” she added.

The Deputy Governor seat has been empty for months now following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

However, Miguna Miguna said that Sonko did not consult him about the job offer.

“I have no idea what nearly everyone seems to be talking about. It’s a malicious distraction. That’s all I am saying,” he said.

