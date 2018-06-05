+ Post your Story

Esther Passaris willing to deputise Sonko under the following conditions
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 05, 2018 at 10:19 EAT
SUMMARY

Esther Passaris says she is willing to become the Nairobi Deputy Governor only if Governor Sonko meets her conditions

She would agree to take the position if she s given clear departments to run

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris says she is willing to become the Nairobi Deputy Governor only if Governor Sonko meets her conditions.

Ms Passaris said she would agree to take the position if she s given clear departments to run, that is, water, environment, trade and education.

​“I can only go there if I am given clear departments to run. I want environment, water, education and trade,” said Passaris.

The Nairobi Women Representative added that Sonko needs a deputy and that if he can't find one, she is will to deputize him.

"The governor needs a Deputy and if he cannot find one, then I am willing to take the position to help him,” she added.

The Deputy Governor seat has been empty for months now following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe. 

Last month, a letter that went round on social media showed that Sonko had nominated National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna for the position.

However, Miguna Miguna said that Sonko did not consult him about the job offer. 

“I have no idea what nearly everyone seems to be talking about. It’s a malicious distraction. That’s all I am saying,” he said. 

