why-i-will-never-go-back-to-mombasa-after-my-encounter-with-a-prostitute-in-mtwapa

SUMMARY When people go to Mombasa, the place they visit the most is Mtwapa Mtwapa is popular in Mombasa but for all the wrong reasons. People who love partying will find the place spectacular

When people go to Mombasa, the place they visit the most is Mtwapa. Mtwapa is popular in Mombasa but for all the wrong reasons.

People who love partying will find the place spectacular. For those who love hookers, Mtwapa is the best place to find them. ​



Commercial sex workers operate at anytime of the day; morning, evening and late night. Some of these prostitutes do not even seem to care what people will say about them. In fact, they actually seem to be proud of themselves.

See Also: High five to these young NTSA men



The other day, a friend told me he encountered a prostitute and the conversation was as follows.

“Oya vipi... njoo nikupe mazuri," said the prostitute.



"Zii niko fiti." said my friend David.

See Also: Chinese billboard along Mombasa Road sparks hot debate online



"Wacha za ovyoo wewe... maisha ni ya nipe nikupe.. saa waja ama huji?" the prostitute continued.



"Nimekushow niko fiti kwani uko desperate aje wewe si utafute mtu ako interested.. malaya wewe" David replied.



"Wololo... ati umeniita aje.. una akili nzuri wewe.. mimi malaya.. wataka nkuonyeshe mambo... ngoja uone" said the hooker who was lifting her middle finger in the air.

See Also: Why I married a prostitute



David says what followed next will forever haunt him. The prostitute tore her clothes apart and started screaming that David wanted to rape her.

People came to the rescue of the woman as they beat up David.

He was left all bruised and vowed never to return to Mtwapa again.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​