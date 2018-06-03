How Ruto responded to Uhuru's 'kutangatanga' remarks

SUMMARY William Ruto responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta after saying that he loves loitering a lot during the weekends DP Ruto laughed of President Uhuru's remarks citing that he was happy to report what he's been doing while loitering

Deputy President William Ruto responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta after saying that he loves loitering a lot during the weekends.

Speaking during the burial of National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi's mother at Kanyuambora secondary school, DP Ruto laughed of President Uhuru's remarks citing that he was happy to report what he's been doing while loitering. ​

In a video published by the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) on Twitter, Uhuru said Ruto likes roaming around during the weekends and urged Kenyans to alert him if he (Ruto) is going in the wrong direction.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​