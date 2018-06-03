+ Post your Story

How Ruto responded to Uhuru's 'kutangatanga' remarks
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 03, 2018 at 09:07 EAT
SUMMARY

William Ruto responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta after saying that he loves loitering a lot during the weekends

DP Ruto laughed of President Uhuru's remarks citing that he was happy to report what he's been doing while loitering

Deputy President William Ruto responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta after saying that he loves loitering a lot during the weekends.

Speaking during the burial of National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi's mother at Kanyuambora secondary school, DP Ruto laughed of President Uhuru's remarks citing that he was happy to report what he's been doing while loitering.

“I am happy to report what I have been doing while loitering at the grassroots every weekend. I have something to report because it is what you have sent me to do,” said DP Ruto."The road which you sent us to work on along Mathathari- Siakago-Ugweri, has been completed," he added.

In a video published by the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) on Twitter, Uhuru said Ruto likes roaming around during the weekends and urged Kenyans to alert him if he (Ruto) is going in the wrong direction.

“Hii kijana anaitwa Ruto unajua kila wikendi anatangatanga kila pahali. Atakuwa anapitia hizi machochoro. Akiona kitu inaenda konakona mmwambie. Tuhakikishe kazi ya wananchi imefanyika (This young man called Ruto, you know he likes roaming everywhere every weekend. He will be passing through these routes. If he sees anything that’s not going well, tell him. We have to make sure citizen duties are fulfilled),” said President Uhuru.


