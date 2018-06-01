KU, Multimedia University win big in national beauty pageant

SUMMARY Kenyatta University and Multimedia University have emerged winners of the coveted beauty crown in the country.

The contest which attracted 29 universities, draws winners from various campuses holding the Mr and Miss Campus; the first and second runners-up in both genders. Donfelix Ochieng’ from KU and Sheryl Ayiera, a third-year Corporate Communications student from Multimedia University emerged 2018 Mr and Miss University Kenya (MMUK) respectively.



Brian Otok from Kenyatta University and Sara Pkyach from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) stepped up to be the Mr and Miss University First Runners-up. ​

They were followed by Jared Masinde from JKUAT and Wairimu Kinyua from Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) as the Second Runners-up in the respective Mr and Miss University position.





Campus Vibe managed to speak to Ochieng’, a Public Health fourth-year student, new ‘king’ in town and his future plans for comrades countrywide:

As the reigning countrywide campus beauty king, what is running in your mind now? I am thinking about the legacy I will leave behind since I only have one year to serve comrades.

Many think that this position is more of showbiz, what do you think?

They are way wrong. This position is mainly based on impacting comrades’ lives by ensuring that they live well and enjoy their campus years.

Have you participated in this kind of beauty contests before?

I am a ‘fresher’ at this level of the contest but I am holding Mr KU Second Runners-up 2016/17 position. It was my day I must say. I am so happy about this crown.

What are some of the goodies that come along with the crown?

Mainly I stand to be the comrades’ ambassador and their voice too in terms of beauty. I was also awarded full year free air tickets for domestic destinations, a trip to Naivasha and other beauty products.

Where will you be visiting?

I have not decided yet. Once I set my mind I will travel places that I have always wished to.

Having won the crown, what is your next move?

I am going to place my best foot forward and ensure that I impact comrades countrywide about the importance of embracing dialogue with administration whenever the need arises. Am also going to launch ‘tour a campus, grow a tree’ in all campuses in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.





What are some of the issues you will be prioritized when speaking to comrades? Comrades must know the truth. We must do our part and clean our country through fighting corruption. I will ensure that I carry out conversations with comrades to ensure that we do our part to fight it.



