+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Uhuru’s remarks against Ruto raises questions among netizens
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 31, 2018 at 11:34 EAT
uhuru-s-remarks-against-ruto-raises-questions-among-netizens
President Uhuru and DP Ruto during a past event
SUMMARY
  • Kenyans on social media are not happy with the remarks made by President Uhuru against Deputy President William Ruto
  • Uhuru said Ruto likes roaming around during the weekends and urged Kenyans to alert him if he (Ruto) is going in the wrong direction

Kenyans on social media have come out express their views over remarks made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday 30 May during a rally, against Deputy President William Ruto.

Ina video published by the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) on Twitter, Uhuru said Ruto likes roaming around during the weekends and urged Kenyans to alert him if he (Ruto) is going in the wrong direction.

“Hii kijana anaitwa Ruto unajua kila wikendi anatangatanga kila pahali. Atakuwa anapitia hizi machochoro. Akiona kitu inaenda konakona mmwambie. Tuhakikishe kazi ya wananchi imefanyika (This young man called Ruto, you know he likes roaming everywhere every weekend. He will be passing through these routes. If he sees anything that’s not going well, tell him. We have to make sure citizen duties are fulfilled),” said President Uhuru.

See Also: PHOTOS: Gor Mahia diehard Jaro Soja blocked as he tried to march to where President Uhuru was seated

.@PresidentKE, " Huyu kijana @WilliamsRuto anatembea huku mashinani sana weekends mkiona jambo mnamwambia..." pic.twitter.com/XxxwRSOz4M— PSCU Kenya Digital (@PSCU_Digital) May 30, 2018

Some Kenyans did not seem pleased at the fact the President Uhuru referred to the DP as a young man who likes roaming.

Here’s what some of them had to say;

See Also: Why Ruto and Raila fights could jeopardise Kenya’s stability

Why are reporting what Uhuru didn't say? He said , "Huyu kijana anaitwa Rutoh anatangatanga kila mahali" . The word Kijana shows that "Kutangatanga" was in bad faith...we know you... respect is Paramount even if you are not going to vie again.— Josphat koech (@Giftedzoom) May 30, 2018

Yes kutangatanga definitely ain't good a term to use to refer to someone. Top that up with "kila mahali" and you are done— Arap Kirui (@DKKiruy) May 30, 2018

Uhuru was after something not good. Now, we know him well and what he is taking us for..nkt

See Also: President Uhuru mourns Speaker Justin Muturi's mother
— Josphat koech (@Giftedzoom) May 30, 2018

Thihihi the term kutangatanga if you understand kiswahili is derogatory, means your going around doing nothing, "wewe kijana unatangatanga tu hapa kwa mtaa",Maybe he meant something else but his choice of words say alot na Uhuru knows Swahili— HOOK (@omollo_o) May 31, 2018

Kutangatanga means moving around aimlessly, becoming a nuisance to people you are not even helping, maybe kama ni kutangatanga akitafuta shamba imekaa vibaya mahali kuona vile ataweza saidia kutengeneza— BrayodKE???????? (@BrayodKE) May 31, 2018

The fact that you know there's a chance of 'misinterpretation' means you know what he really meant.— CBK (@CBKipngeno) May 30, 2018

The president understands kiswahili very well.that statement showed displeasure the president has with DPs premature 2022 campaigns.— zachary gathogo (@zachosto) May 30, 2018

The President meant what he said exactly. At the end he even says' WANGAPI WANKUBALIAN KWAMBA TUWACHE SIASA NA TUFANYE KAZI' The damage is done. Itumbi toka kwa ofisi ya Ruto— Abala Kinyua. ???????? (@AbalaKinyua) May 30, 2018

Huyu kijana.... Ana tanga tanga.... Kwa vichochoro...
Is this the start of Legacy Vs Ambition?
Can the two projects coexist?
Is it a hidden message from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Dp Ruto to stop campaigns?
Let us wait and see pic.twitter.com/vk6BuidvVL— Mungai Waiguru HIM. (@Mwana_nchi) May 31, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



president uhuru kenyatta
william ruto
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
kenyans-can-t-stop-talking-about-dp-ruto-s-failure-to-meet-ex-president-moi-in-kabarak

Politics

Kenyans can't stop talking about DP Ruto's failure to meet ex-President Moi in Kabarak

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 05 May 2018 09:32am

ifikieuhuru-man-defies-military-and-police-holds-solo-protest-to-send-message-to-president-photos

News

#ifikieUhuru - Man defies military and police, holds solo protest to send message to President [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 03 May 2018 11:12am

how-william-ruto-s-political-game-plan-is-slowly-coming-to-place

Politics

How William Ruto's political game plan is slowly coming to place

By Quincy Charles Ochieng | Tue 01 May 2018 10:39am

More From This Author
miss-langata-prison-lady-who-stabbed-boyfriend-22-times-found-guilty

News

Miss Langata Prison, lady who stabbed boyfriend 22 times, found guilty

By Fay Ngina | Thu 31 May 2018 01:08pm

uhuru-s-remarks-against-ruto-raises-questions-among-netizens

News

Uhuru’s remarks against Ruto raises questions among netizens

By Fay Ngina | Thu 31 May 2018 11:34am

rachel-shebesh-s-photo-causes-mixed-reactions-online

News

Rachel Shebesh’s photo causes mixed reactions online

By Fay Ngina | Thu 31 May 2018 11:03am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng