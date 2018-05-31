uhuru-s-remarks-against-ruto-raises-questions-among-netizens

SUMMARY Kenyans on social media are not happy with the remarks made by President Uhuru against Deputy President William Ruto

Uhuru said Ruto likes roaming around during the weekends and urged Kenyans to alert him if he (Ruto) is going in the wrong direction

Kenyans on social media have come out express their views over remarks made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday 30 May during a rally, against Deputy President William Ruto.

Ina video published by the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) on Twitter, Uhuru said Ruto likes roaming around during the weekends and urged Kenyans to alert him if he (Ruto) is going in the wrong direction. ​

“Hii kijana anaitwa Ruto unajua kila wikendi anatangatanga kila pahali. Atakuwa anapitia hizi machochoro. Akiona kitu inaenda konakona mmwambie. Tuhakikishe kazi ya wananchi imefanyika (This young man called Ruto, you know he likes roaming everywhere every weekend. He will be passing through these routes. If he sees anything that’s not going well, tell him. We have to make sure citizen duties are fulfilled),” said President Uhuru.

.@PresidentKE, " Huyu kijana @WilliamsRuto anatembea huku mashinani sana weekends mkiona jambo mnamwambia..." pic.twitter.com/XxxwRSOz4M— PSCU Kenya Digital (@PSCU_Digital) May 30, 2018

Some Kenyans did not seem pleased at the fact the President Uhuru referred to the DP as a young man who likes roaming.

Here’s what some of them had to say;

Why are reporting what Uhuru didn't say? He said , "Huyu kijana anaitwa Rutoh anatangatanga kila mahali" . The word Kijana shows that "Kutangatanga" was in bad faith...we know you... respect is Paramount even if you are not going to vie again.— Josphat koech (@Giftedzoom) May 30, 2018

Yes kutangatanga definitely ain't good a term to use to refer to someone. Top that up with "kila mahali" and you are done— Arap Kirui (@DKKiruy) May 30, 2018

Uhuru was after something not good. Now, we know him well and what he is taking us for..nkt See Also: President Uhuru mourns Speaker Justin Muturi's mother May 30, 2018

Thihihi the term kutangatanga if you understand kiswahili is derogatory, means your going around doing nothing, "wewe kijana unatangatanga tu hapa kwa mtaa",Maybe he meant something else but his choice of words say alot na Uhuru knows Swahili— HOOK (@omollo_o) May 31, 2018

Kutangatanga means moving around aimlessly, becoming a nuisance to people you are not even helping, maybe kama ni kutangatanga akitafuta shamba imekaa vibaya mahali kuona vile ataweza saidia kutengeneza— BrayodKE???????? (@BrayodKE) May 31, 2018

The fact that you know there's a chance of 'misinterpretation' means you know what he really meant.— CBK (@CBKipngeno) May 30, 2018

The president understands kiswahili very well.that statement showed displeasure the president has with DPs premature 2022 campaigns.— zachary gathogo (@zachosto) May 30, 2018

The President meant what he said exactly. At the end he even says' WANGAPI WANKUBALIAN KWAMBA TUWACHE SIASA NA TUFANYE KAZI' The damage is done. Itumbi toka kwa ofisi ya Ruto— Abala Kinyua. ???????? (@AbalaKinyua) May 30, 2018

Huyu kijana.... Ana tanga tanga.... Kwa vichochoro...

Is this the start of Legacy Vs Ambition?

Can the two projects coexist?

Is it a hidden message from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Dp Ruto to stop campaigns?

Let us wait and see pic.twitter.com/vk6BuidvVL— Mungai Waiguru HIM. (@Mwana_nchi) May 31, 2018

