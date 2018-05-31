+ Post your Story

County residents express concern over senator's gambling 'addiction'
By Grapevine | Updated May 31, 2018 at 08:12 EAT
Senator is addicted to gambling [COURTESY]
County residents are complaining about their senator, who is said to have developed a passion for gambling

Residents say the man is a regular patron of a popular city casino, where he stays until late into the night

Is a renowned senator addicted to gambling?

This is the question some residents from his county are asking themselves in hushed tones.

Some of his constituents who live in Nairobi say their representative in the Senate is a regular patron of a popular city casino, where he stays until late into the night.

“What example does the senator set for young people when he gambles until wee hours of the morning?” A county resident who was in the same establishment was overheard saying recently.

The man in question is a veteran politician. 

