ringtone-s-act-of-kindness-to-ailing-man-breaks-the-internet

Kenyan gospel musician Alex Apoko, popularly known as Ringtone has once again caught the attention of Kenyans after posting a picture of himself administering help to an ailing man on Instagram.

According to the singer, the man he helped was diabetic and fell down due to low sugar levels. ​

“This gentleman is diabetic, he fell down due to low sugar level and people around ran away. I stopped my car came out found sugar in his pocket which I administered to him and then he became well,” said Ringtone.

Ringtone became the talk of many after saying that he wants to marry Zari Hassan so that he can bring her closer to God. This came after Zari dumped her baby daddy, Tanzanian sensation Diamond on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

“Zari Hassan needs a man to lead her to church and to Christ. Diamond can't offer such. Naomba namba yake Zari. Inbox me ASAP if you have it. MWANAMME NI YULE ANAJUA YESU NA MALI ANAYO NA WAKO WENGI HAPA KENYA. By the way wakisii hawananga shida bibi akija na watoto,” Ringtone posted on his Instagram handle

Netizens, however, seemed to have a lot of mixed reactions after his post. Here’s what some of them had to say.

danny.ke_ : Nice one bro.. guys, this not bragging.. We are living in Camera time.. we don't let moment just pass just like that.. I'm always on the front line to criticize @ringtoneapoko but this time, he was a good Samaritan. Perhaps, if he posted how much money he gave that guy after attending to him e.g 3K, 5K or even 10K,, that's what we would term as bragging.. but he gave secretly and he didn't post.. kudos @ringtoneapoko My views.

Wetusfootwear : @ringtoneapoko hii upuzi utaacha ..take that person for proper medical treatment rather than taking pics of him ukimpa sukari.

Irunguchristine : If you helping the needy leave the camera behind you.. Dont be like the Pharisees who always show off a d God will bless you

woka_faith : God bless your rich heart??

itz_abdulmajid : You are one in a million God bless you

shirley_bunny_ : People are so full of negativity lol. God bless you

hellenm254 : It is not good at all mungu hapendi ivo ni sawa na kupea mtu nguo then akiivaa kazi ni kumpoint na kusema ndo alimpea

king_james_kimall : You guys pointing fingers at ringtone mara camera mara ooh sijui right hand.... at least he did something... who are you to judge him?? na hata labda wengine wenyu hamjawahi saidia mtu... glad he did take a picture so that he can teach your sorry asses... barikiwa ringtone zaidi na upige hata album hata video ukiweza weka...



