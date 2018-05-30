man-hangs-himself-with-mosquito-net-after-wife-s-death

SUMMARY Body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging on an avocado tree in Nyankami village, Nyamira Charles Monene Nyatete is said to have allegedly committed suicide after the death of his wife, Carren Kwamboka Monene

The body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging on an avocado tree in Nyankami village, Nyamira County.



Charles Monene Nyatete is said to have allegedly committed suicide after the death of his wife, Carren Kwamboka Monene. ​

According to Citizen, the area Chief Cosmas Mocha said Charles disappeared on Sunday, May 27 after he found out that his wife had died.

He also said that the family, who went searching for Charles, found his body hanging by a mosquito net on Monday morning.

His body was taken to the mortuary as police continued to investigate.

See Also: Renowned MP attempts suicide after one of his wives disappears with Sh10 million

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​