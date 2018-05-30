+ Post your Story

Man hangs himself with mosquito net after wife’s death
By Ureport | Updated May 30, 2018 at 10:12 EAT
The body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging on an avocado tree in Nyankami village, Nyamira County.

Charles Monene Nyatete is said to have allegedly committed suicide after the death of his wife, Carren Kwamboka Monene.

According to Citizen, the area Chief Cosmas Mocha said Charles disappeared on Sunday, May 27 after he found out that his wife had died.

See Also: ‘My ex-boyfriend attempted suicides before, I am not to blame for his death’ — Chuka University student

He also said that the family, who went searching for Charles, found his body hanging by a mosquito net on Monday morning.

His body was taken to the mortuary as police continued to investigate. 

See Also: Renowned MP attempts suicide after one of his wives disappears with Sh10 million

