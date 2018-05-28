list-of-people-arrested-in-nys-scandal-so-far

The police on Monday 28 May, said that they have arrested at least 15 suspects involved in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.
Thirteen of the suspects were arrested in Nairobi while four were caught in Naivasha.
This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji independently reviewed all the ten inquiries files related to the ongoing Investigations at NYS and directed that prosecution commence immediately against all the named 48 suspects.
The suspects have been charged with forgery, money laundering, abuse of office, obtaining by false pretense and fraud among others.
Here is a list of the people arrested so far;
Mr Richard Dubai, NYS Director-General
Mr Sam Michuki
Mr David Kirui
Mr Peter Muchui
Mr Matano Odoyo, NYS
Mr Sammy Mbugua
Ms Keziah Mwangi, NYS
Mr Duba Galgalo
Mr Timothy Kiplangat Rotich
Mr James Thuita Nderitu,
Ms Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi,
Mr Wellanalo Mulupi, NYS
Mr Ferdinard Matavo
Mr Isaiah Adalo Chopia
