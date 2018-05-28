+ Post your Story

List of people arrested in NYS scandal so far
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 28, 2018 at 11:02 EAT
NYS personnel demonstrate their skills
SUMMARY

The police on Monday 28 May, said that they have arrested at least 15 suspects involved in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Thirteen of the suspects were arrested in Nairobi while four were caught in Naivasha.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji independently reviewed all the ten inquiries files related to the ongoing Investigations at NYS and directed that prosecution commence immediately against all the named 48 suspects.

The suspects have been charged with forgery, money laundering, abuse of office, obtaining by false pretense and fraud among others.

Here is a list of the people arrested so far;

Mr Richard Dubai, NYS Director-General

Mr Sam Michuki

Mr David Kirui

Mr Peter Muchui

Mr Matano Odoyo, NYS

Mr Sammy Mbugua

Ms Keziah Mwangi, NYS

Mr Duba Galgalo

Mr Timothy Kiplangat Rotich

Mr James Thuita Nderitu,

Ms Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi,

Mr Wellanalo Mulupi, NYS

Mr Ferdinard Matavo

Mr Isaiah Adalo Chopia

