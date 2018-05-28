+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Chief fired for attending wedding of Class 2 pupil
By Peterson Githaiga | Updated May 28, 2018 at 08:10 EAT
chief-fired-for-attending-wedding-of-class-2-pupil
Kajiado county Commissioner David Kipkemei
SUMMARY

  • Standard Two pupil at Esonorua Primary School, was rescued by officers a few minutes before she was married off to a 58-year-old man as a fifth wife

    Kajiado County Commissioner David Kipkemei said the officers stormed the ceremony that was attended by members of both families

The police have rescued a nine-year-old girl from a forced marriage in Kajiado West sub-county.

 

The girl, a Standard Two pupil at Esonorua Primary School, was rescued by officers a few minutes before she was married off to a 58-year-old man as a fifth wife.

See Also: Six interesting things about Chief Justice David Maraga you did not know

 

Kajiado County Commissioner David Kipkemei said the officers stormed the ceremony that was attended by members of both families.

 

See Also: PHOTOS: DP Ruto the best man at former CS wedding

"When my officers arrived at the village, everything, including food, beer and the bridal preparation, was ready for the ceremony to start. On noticing the officers, hell broke loose and everyone ran leaving the little girl crying,"said Mr Kipkemei.

 

The administrator said during the rescue mission last week, among those arrested was an assistant chief from the same village who is said to have facilitated the ceremony.

 

The assistant chief was later charged in a Kajiado court and interdicted for attending the illegal marriage.

 

The commissioner wondered how the assistant chief, being the law enforcer, could facilitate the illegal wedding.

 

Addressing the media in his office on Saturday, Kipkemei said the assistant chief was also reported to have facilitated the circumcision of the young girl.

 

"I am sending a warning to all chiefs and their assistants in this county that anyone who will be involved in this retrogressive culture of early marriages and girl circumcision will not be spared," said Kipkemei.

 

The commissioner further noted that female genital mutilation and early marriages still remain a big challenge for girls in the county.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



chief
fired
Standard Two pupil
wedding
early marriage
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
brace-yourself-for-power-outage-if-you-live-in-the-following-areas-today

News

Brace yourself for power outage if you live in the following areas today

By Fay Ngina | Mon 28 May 2018 11:13am

list-of-people-arrested-in-nys-scandal-so-far

News

List of people arrested in NYS scandal so far

By Fay Ngina | Mon 28 May 2018 11:02am

i-was-shocked-after-i-decided-to-take-a-late-night-walk-in-kisii-town

Lifestyle

I was shocked after I decided to take a late night walk in Kisii town

By Mikez Michael | Mon 28 May 2018 09:12am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng