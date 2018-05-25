Hot footballers’ wives that could grace the World Cup in Russia [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY With the World Cup only 19 days away, the whole world is preparing to see the greatest footballers on the planet battle it out for the 6.1-kilogram trophy. As is custom, players chosen to represent their national teams will have to experience the tournament with their families and significant others.

Though there are some teams with restrictions on seeing women during the tournament, it doesn’t mean the players can’t have their wives accompany them.

Arguably, the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be the most competitive, with all 32 teams boasting of world class quality. ​

However, no matter how good the individuals in teams are, they will have to take some inspiration from their spouses to make a statement.

Here are some of the women (whom we’ve already seen before) who’ll be supporting their husbands in Russia:

Georgina Rodriguez – Cristiano Ronaldo

This Spanish model and the five-time Balon D Or winner have been dating since 2016. She is 22 years old and has more than 3 million Instagram followers.

Antonella Roccuzzo – Lionel Messi

Antonella is the mother of Lionel Messi’s two boys. Messi marries her in 2017 in a star-studded wedding in Argentina.

Pilar Rubio Fernandez – Sergio Ramos

Pilar and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos have been together since 2012 and have two kids.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – Gerard Pique

Known all over the world as Shakira, the Colombian singer is also Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique’s wife. Thye have two children and have been in love since 2016.

Amine Gulse (fiancee of Mesut Ozil)

Amine is stunning. This Turkish lady is a model and a beauty pageant winner. She was Miss World Turkey in 2014.

Edurne (girlfriend of David de Gea)





Edurne could be behind the Manchester United’s heroics in the just ended season. She is a Spanish pop star and has been dating the shot-stopper for some time now. She is 5 years older than De Gea.





