Another Man United star deletes all Instagram posts – is he also leaving?
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 26, 2018 at 10:09 EAT
Manchester United fans worldwide were sent into a meltdown after one player deleted all his posts on Instagram.

22-year-old French forward Anthony Martial deleted all his Instagram posts following his omission for the French World Cup squad.

Martial has had a criticism-filled season with Manchester United and has become the subject of speculation due to his failure to secure a first-team spot under Jose Mourinho.

He has seen more time on the bench since the arrival of Chile superstar Alexis Sanchez.

Here’s Martial’s official Instagram page showing ‘No posts yet’.


However, Man United fans took to social media to react to this, some not surprised by the Frenchman’s actions saying he has done it before in an ‘end of season revamp’. Some looked at it as a sign that he was leaving the club and doesn’t want anything to do with it.

Back in June last year, Martial did the same thing, deleting all his posts on Instagram as the new season started.


Martial has been linked with several clubs this summer including Serie A champions Juventus and former Premier League holders Chelsea but hasn’t spoken to anyone about his future. 

