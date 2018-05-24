the-man-who-didn-t-want-to-get-intimate

SUMMARY This is a poem about a man who did not want to get intimate

"A hug now, but what next?

I bet he just wanted to feel my body" ​

She thought to herself

As she hugged him the first day they met

But he didn't want more, it was an innocent hug

All he was after was an extended time filled with smiles

His eyes were not undressing her

But looking directly at hers, as if searching for rare truth

Rare he showed to be

"This man is different" she began to conclude

An entire time spent with a man in private

And no sexual advances or hints

Normally without wasting time

A man would be ogling all over her boobs

Talking just about her body and alluding to what to it he will do

But this man seems interested in the other her that other men ignore

He asked about her past, her family

He smiled when she mentioned her big dreams

The tales of her growing up

How tough her week has been

She had fun, she felt valued as a woman

Respected and appreciated for how deep her mind is

A man who finally has taken time to notice her big obvious heart

Look at him looking at her with a caring face

He even made a prayer for her in her presence

That's how important this first meeting with her was to him

And even in the meetings that followed

He was still the same sweet, refreshing guy

With him, there is no cunning move by a hungry man

Trying to touch her body to feed his sexual appetite

But a man who feeds her with attention

And waters her spirit

"Are you not interested in my body like other men?

Who only focus on my sexiness?

And not the other sides of me?"

She had to ask

And he said "I know we are getting to know each other

I want to know you as a friend, I enjoy being around you

If we end up as a couple, I'd love to know your body

But for now, just the honor of spending time with you is special to me"

© Dayan Masinde

