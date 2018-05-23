Meet Kahiu, Kenyan filmmaker on everyone’s lips

SUMMARY Wanuri Kahiu is the director of 'Rafiki', a same-sex movie which was banned by KFCB

The same movie was also premiered during the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

When the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Mr. Ezekiel Mutua banned the same-sex movie,” Rafiki,” he thought he had silenced Wanuri Kahiu, the director of the movie but he only managed to make her more popular. As is always the case with banned films, many people had the strong urge to watch “Rafiki” and see for themselves what “immoral behaviors” the characters portrayed as Mutua had alleged. And so, by whichever means, legal or not, Kenyans strove to watch the movie.

The same movie was also premiered during the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. This only added to the increasing popularity of the Movie and its director Wanuri Kahiu. The film was the first ever Kenyan film to be premiered in such a global event. ​

Mrs. Kahiu’s stars are shining brighter than she must have anticipated. The ban was meant to dampen her spirits but in an ironical twist of events, she seems to be getting the most out of it. A classic tale of turning lemons into lemonades.

Recently, she landed atop cream deal with an American film production company. According to a report published in The East African on 19th May, Kanuri has signed a deal with a top Hollywood management and production Company The Gotham Group.

She is getting a lot of international recognition for her work in promoting African culture in her works.

”My hope is that the whole dimension of the human spirit, in Africa and around the world, be reflected in my work,” She said in the same report.

According to her website www.wanurikahiu.com, she has written and directed six films. These include “From a Whisper (2008), “Pumzi” (2009) and “Rafiki” (2018). She has produced films such as “Still Life” (2005) and “Homecoming” (2013). She is the co-founder of AFROBUBBLEGUM, a media company that creates, supports and commissions fun, fierce and frivolous African art.

“From a Whisper” earned her several awards at the 5th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009.

Wanuri Kahiu is also an author. She has written a children’s book titled,” The Wooden Camel.” She also co-authored the short story,” Rusties.”



