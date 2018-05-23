+ Post your Story

Four outright signs that your guy is going to be a deadbeat dad
By Daniel Many | Updated May 23, 2018 at 10:44 EAT
How do you tell someone is going to be a deadbeat
How do you tell someone is going to be a deadbeat dad?

Here are signs to help you avoid such people in case you are in a relationship with them 

Many women, especially those that have given birth while still young, find themselves taking care of the baby on their own, not because they want to but because the baby’s father has left for good.

Deadbeat dads are common nowadays, with cases of young men impregnating ladies and declining responsibility on the rise.

Though it’s not recommended to leave the child to grow on its own, some guys who leave their children have good reasons. Some don’t.

To avoid getting a man who’ll turn into a deadbeat father, here are some of the signs you should take note of:

No pregnancy conversations

A man who ignores conversations touching on matters pregnancy is likely to run away when you get pregnant. Everytime you start talking about pregnancy, he finds a way of killing the story. This is a clear sign that he is not ready to be a father. In fact, when you tell him that you are pregnant, he might even tell you in your face that he is not going to be a part of it. After all, he never wanted it. On the other hand, a man who will stick around for the baby will be very keen when you introduce this topic. He will be happy to discuss when you guys would like to have a baby.

No commitments

A man who does not want to commit is likely to be a deadbeat father. A man who is not willing to meet your parents or even your close relatives is, in other words, telling you that he is not ready to settle down with you. A man who will be there for you and the baby will make little effort to know your relatives. He will at least try to formalise your relationship. If it was just a come-we-stay affair, he will try to take it to the next level. He might propose to you and marry you.

Abusive

A man who abuses you in the early stages of your relationship is likely to do worse once you are married or when you get pregnant. He will take advantage of your pregnancy to mistreat you. Such a person is likely to desert you when you give birth.

Little or no support

A man who gives you little support when you are pregnant is also likely to be a deadbeat father. When he does not care about your pregnancy, it shows he is not keen on taking up fatherly responsibilities. A man who will be there for your baby will also take care of the pregnancy. He will support you all throughout the nine months. This support can come in the form of financial support or regular visits.

