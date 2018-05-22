+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
PHOTOS: Here’s the new Arsenal PUMA kit for next season
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 22, 2018 at 12:18 EAT
photos-here-s-the-new-arsenal-puma-kit-for-next-season
Arsenal's new kit [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled the official kit for the 2018/19 season

Here are some photos of the new kit

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled the official kit for the 2018/19 season.

The unveiling comes hours after news of former Paris St. Germain coach Unai Emery taking the Arsenal job surfaced.

Mesut Ozil, Pierre- Emerick Aubamenyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were among the stars used to unveil the new kit.

See Also: Just who is Unai Emery? What you need to know about Arsenal’s new manager


PUMA’s deal with Arsenal will expire after the 2018/19 season ends.

The shirt is red with white sleeves that have horizontal red stripes.

See Also: Arsenal fans’ hilarious reactions to news of Unai Emery as their new coach will make your day


Through the body of the shirt, a pulse diamond pattern can be seen running from top to bottom.

See Also: Dear Kenyan men, this is what your wife wants you to cook for her everyday

Here's the promotional video:

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



arsenal
kit
jersey
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
does-this-instagram-post-prove-alexis-has-cut-all-ties-with-arsenal

Sports

Does this Instagram post prove Alexis has cut all ties with Arsenal?

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 03 May 2018 12:34pm

huge-claim-thierry-henry-speaks-on-arsene-wenger-s-replacement

Sports

HUGE CLAIM: Thierry Henry speaks on Arsene Wenger's replacement

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 24 Apr 2018 08:25am

arsene-wenger-names-his-potential-successor-but-it-s-not-who-you-think

Sports

Arsene Wenger names his potential successor, but it's not who you think

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 21 Apr 2018 01:52pm

More From This Author
photos-here-s-the-new-arsenal-puma-kit-for-next-season

Sports

PHOTOS: Here’s the new Arsenal PUMA kit for next season

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 22 May 2018 12:18pm

shock-as-top-name-is-left-out-of-argentina-s-world-cup-squad

Sports

Shock as top name is left out of Argentina’s World Cup squad

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 22 May 2018 11:08am

just-who-is-unai-emery-what-you-need-to-know-about-arsenal-s-new-manager

Sports

Just who is Unai Emery? What you need to know about Arsenal’s new manager

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 22 May 2018 09:42am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng