PHOTOS: Here’s the new Arsenal PUMA kit for next season

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled the official kit for the 2018/19 season.

The unveiling comes hours after news of former Paris St. Germain coach Unai Emery taking the Arsenal job surfaced. ​

Mesut Ozil, Pierre- Emerick Aubamenyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were among the stars used to unveil the new kit.





PUMA’s deal with Arsenal will expire after the 2018/19 season ends.

The shirt is red with white sleeves that have horizontal red stripes.





Through the body of the shirt, a pulse diamond pattern can be seen running from top to bottom.

Here's the promotional video:



