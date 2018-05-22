PHOTOS: Here’s the new Arsenal PUMA kit for next season

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled the official kit for the 2018/19 season
Here are some photos of the new kit
The unveiling comes hours after news of former Paris St. Germain coach Unai Emery taking the Arsenal job surfaced.
Mesut Ozil, Pierre- Emerick Aubamenyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were among the stars used to unveil the new kit.
PUMA’s deal with Arsenal will expire after the 2018/19 season ends.
The shirt is red with white sleeves that have horizontal red stripes.
Through the body of the shirt, a pulse diamond pattern can be seen running from top to bottom.
Here's the promotional video:
