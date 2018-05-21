+ Post your Story

Do you get different amounts of prepaid tokens for the same amount of money? Kenya Power explains why
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 21, 2018 at 12:19 EAT
A person buying tokens
A person buying tokens
SUMMARY
  • Kenya Power has explained why you get different amounts of token for the same amount every time you buy

Many Kenyans have had the issue of getting different electricity units for the same amount every time they make a purchase.

However, Kenya Power has sought to answer the question that has left most Kenyans confused.

The Kenya Power, in a diagram, explained how the process works by comparing electricity units that were bought by a prepaid customer four times for Sh 1,600.

Here’s the illustration;


