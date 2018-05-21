teacher-in-kisumu-held-for-recruiting-students-into-lesbianism

SUMMARY A gay tutor is Kisumu is being held by police for allegedly luring students into lesbianism

A parent who exposed the teacher said at least 16 female students admitted to having been victims of the teacher’s acts

Police in Kisumu are holding a female teacher for allegedly recruiting her students into lesbianism.

The secondary school teacher was arrested on Friday after complaints from students. ​

A parent who exposed the teacher said at least 16 female students admitted to having been victims of the teacher’s acts.

See Also: MP goes under the radar over list of bursary beneficiaries

The parent said he learned about the issue after students went on strike following failure by the school principal to address the matter.

“It started from one student confessing having been lured by the teacher to engage in the act in exchange for money, and the issue escalated with more students opening up,” said the parent, who has since recorded a statement with the police.

She said one of the students who fell victim of the act said the teacher had been inviting them individually to her house to help them with revision, before luring them with cash to accept her sexual advances.

See Also: Agony for public university students as lecturers warn of a one year strike

At some point the teacher was said to be convincing the girls to spend the night at her house, where they were given goodies.

“The student complained of abdominal pain, and we thought it was mere pain coming with the menstrual cycle. But the girl revealed what had been happening to her,” he said.

He said students who rejected the teacher’s advances were intimidated in class through unwarranted punishments.

Another parent said her daughter, who had been in the school since 2016, recently got born again, and went ahead to ‘confess her sins’ in church, exposing the act with the same teacher.

“Last week students demanded to know the fate of the teacher, but the principal was reluctant to address us. So we decided to boycott classes, and that is how parents came in,” said a student.

County Director of Education Sabina Aroni confirmed having been aware of the matter, which was reported to her last week. She said the arrest came as they were pursuing the teacher.

Yesterday, Kisumu County Police Commander John Kamau confirmed that the teacher was being held at Kombewa Police Station and that she would appear in a Maseno court today.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​