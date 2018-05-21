+ Post your Story

Former politician's aide steals brother's wife
By Grapevine | Updated May 21, 2018 at 07:18 EAT
Former politician's aide steals brother's wife
SUMMARY
  • An aide to a former politician is not on good terms with his extended family after stealing the wife of his younger brother
  • The man took advantage of the fact that his sibling had a disagreement with his wife

A former aide of an influential politician has irked elders and members of his extended family. This is after he snatched the wife of his younger brother.

The Grapevine has been told that the man took advantage of a tiff his sibling had with his spouse and swept her off her feet.

Efforts by elders and his kin to speak to him over the matter have hit a snag.

The woman at the center of the love triangle moved out of her matrimonial home and now lives in a town in the rift valley, where her new lover has been spotted several times.

Former politician's aide
wife
brother
