How soon should a woman get pregnant after giving birth?

SUMMARYI have heard stories of women getting pregnant 6 weeks after giving birth. Experts recommend that a couple can begin to have sex 6 weeks after the woman has given birth and so getting pregnant after 6 weeks of giving birth can be true.However, is it safe to get pregnant that soon? Are there any risks of that? Experts recommend that a woman should get pregnant 18 to 23 months between pregnancies. This is because during that period of time, the mother gets to heal completely first and also the baby gets to have all the nursing benefits. ? Experts say that getting pregnant too soon can risk the woman having a miscarriage and other severe complications. Getting pregnant after giving birth can however be determined by how fertile the woman is. Other women can take 3 to 5 years before getting pregnant. Breast feeding can also delay a woman’s cycle and that is why the chances of a breast feeding mother getting pregnant soon are lower than the woman not breast feeding.
- Raising one kid can be a lot of hard work and thus, a couple should give themselves time to first adjust the feeling of having a baby
- Experts recommend that a couple can begin to have sex 6 weeks after the woman has given birth
See Also: MP deserts woman after impregnating her
Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?
Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS