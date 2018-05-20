+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
How soon should a woman get pregnant after giving birth?
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 20, 2018 at 10:09 EAT
how-soon-should-a-woman-get-pregnant-after-giving-birth
Parents holding their newborn's feet
SUMMARY
  • Raising one kid can be a lot of hard work and thus, a couple should give themselves time to first adjust the feeling of having a baby 
  • Experts recommend that a couple can begin to have sex 6 weeks after the woman has given birth
I have heard stories of women getting pregnant 6 weeks after giving birth. Experts recommend that a couple can begin to have sex 6 weeks after the woman has given birth and so getting pregnant after 6 weeks of giving birth can be true.However, is it safe to get pregnant that soon? Are there any risks of that? Experts recommend that a woman should get pregnant 18 to 23 months between pregnancies. This is because during that period of time, the mother gets to heal completely first and also the baby gets to have all the nursing benefits. ? ​Experts say that getting pregnant too soon can risk the woman having a miscarriage and other severe complications. Getting pregnant after giving birth can however be determined by how fertile the woman is. Other women can take 3 to 5 years before getting pregnant. Breast feeding can also delay a woman’s cycle and that is why the chances of a breast feeding mother getting pregnant soon are lower than the woman not breast feeding.
See Also: How to turn her on - a woman’s hot spots every man should know
A couple trying to get pregnant after having a child is a decision that they should not take lightly. They have to make sure that they are well prepared both physically and mentally. Raising one kid can be a lot of hard work and thus, a couple should give themselves time to first adjust the feeling of having a baby before getting another baby.Taking the time to also bond with the newborn is also very important so that the parents do not have divided attention trying to get pregnant again.
See Also: MP deserts woman after impregnating her

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



pregnant
sex
give birth
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
men-talk-six-types-of-women-that-are-good-in-bed

Lifestyle

Men talk: Six types of women that are good in bed

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 09 May 2018 12:34pm

i-had-sex-once-and-was-kicked-out-of-church-boniface-mwangi-reveals

News

I had sex once, and was kicked out of church- Boniface Mwangi reveals

By Boniface Mwangi | Tue 08 May 2018 02:31pm

video-pilot-abandons-cs-wamalwa-to-rescue-pregnant-woman-hit-by-stray-bullets

News

VIDEO: Pilot abandons CS Wamalwa to rescue pregnant woman hit by stray bullets

By Fay Ngina | Mon 07 May 2018 10:41am

More From This Author
men-it-s-your-fault-she-s-fat

Lifestyle

Men, it’s your fault she's fat

By Eric Djemba | Sun 20 May 2018 11:19am

brace-yourself-for-power-outage-today-if-you-live-in-the-following-regions

News

Brace yourself for power outage today if you live in the following regions

By Fay Ngina | Sun 20 May 2018 10:27am

how-soon-should-a-woman-get-pregnant-after-giving-birth

Lifestyle

How soon should a woman get pregnant after giving birth?

By Fay Ngina | Sun 20 May 2018 10:09am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng