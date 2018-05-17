+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
MP goes under the radar over list of bursary beneficiaries
By Grapevine | Updated May 17, 2018 at 07:26 EAT
mp-goes-under-the-radar-over-list-of-bursary-beneficiaries
MP goes missing over list of bursary beneficiaries
SUMMARY
  • The MP had gone wild on social media on how he distributed bursary funds to his needy constituents
  • It is rumored that he is in the constituents’ in-boxes begging them to “go slow” on the matter

An MP from Western who had gone wild on Social Media on how he distributed bursary funds to his needy constituents has gone missing on the same platform.

This is after the first timer was challenged with his constituents to post a list of the government money beneficiaries, specific amounts issued and the schools the beneficiaries attend.

It is rumored that he is in the constituents’ in-boxes begging them to “go slow” on the matter, it is only time that the money will be officially distributed.

See Also: Controversial MP angers hotel owner for bringing his own drinks

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



MP
bursary beneficiaries
bursary funds
needy students
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
mp-shocks-listeners-after-losing-his-cool-during-a-live-show-and-insult-callers

News

MP shocks listeners after losing his cool during a live show and insult callers

By Grapevine | Mon 14 May 2018 07:38am

mp-shocks-listeners-after-losing-his-cool-during-a-live-show-and-insult-callers

News

MP shocks listeners after losing his cool during a live show and insult callers

By Grapevine | Mon 14 May 2018 07:33am

this-is-exactly-how-a-loyal-mpango-wa-kando-should-behave

Editors Choice

This is exactly how a loyal ‘mpango wa kando’ should behave

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 12 May 2018 11:07am

More From This Author
you-seriously-need-to-eat-uhuru-s-advice-to-eric-omondi

Entertainment

You seriously need to eat- Uhuru’s advice to Eric Omondi

By Fay Ngina | Thu 17 May 2018 09:07am

overprotected-bodyguards-protecting-governors-set-to-reduce

Overprotected? Bodyguards protecting Governors set to reduce

By Grapevine | Thu 17 May 2018 08:00am

generous-mp-eats-humble-pie-moments-after-bragging-to-constituents

‘Generous’ MP eats humble pie moments after bragging to constituents

By Grapevine | Thu 17 May 2018 07:50am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng