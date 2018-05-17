mp-goes-under-the-radar-over-list-of-bursary-beneficiaries

SUMMARY The MP had gone wild on social media on how he distributed bursary funds to his needy constituents

It is rumored that he is in the constituents’ in-boxes begging them to “go slow” on the matter

An MP from Western who had gone wild on Social Media on how he distributed bursary funds to his needy constituents has gone missing on the same platform.

This is after the first timer was challenged with his constituents to post a list of the government money beneficiaries, specific amounts issued and the schools the beneficiaries attend. ​

It is rumored that he is in the constituents’ in-boxes begging them to “go slow” on the matter, it is only time that the money will be officially distributed.

