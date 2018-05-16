+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Miguna explains why he won't arrive in Nairobi today
By Miguna Miguna | Updated May 16, 2018 at 12:28 EAT
miguna-explains-why-he-won-t-arrive-in-nairobi-today
Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY
  • Miguna Miguna was expected to land at the JKIA Nairobi
  • However, he has canceled his flight and postponed his next arrival date

In view of the refusal by the Department of Immigration to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport and facilitate my unconditional re-entry into Kenya as ordered by the High Court and formally requested by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights on my behalf, and on advice from legal counsel, I have instructed my advocates to immediately bring to the attention of the court the continued willful contempt of its orders.

I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly canceled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date.

We will provide you with my new arrival date as soon as the court gives further directions on this matter.

See Also: Why state should facilitate Miguna's smooth return or denounce handshake

Meanwhile, I urge all Kenyan patriots and members of the National Revolutionary Movement of Kenya (NRMKe) to engage in peaceful protests against the illegitimate regime's continued violation of my rights and the rights of millions of Kenyans, its continued refusal to obey court orders, its looting of hundreds of billions of public resources and failure to adhere to and respect the constitution.

Hold processions, sit in, street protests, hunger strikes and use all media at your disposals against the escalating tyranny and the culture of impunity.

NASA is dead and with ODM having essentially joined Jubilee, the NRMKe is the new Kenyan opposition. We will and must march on until we defeat those trying to institutionalize the culture of impunity. We must establish a merit based democratic society.

See Also: Profitable businesses you can start in Kenya with less than 50,000

Viva!

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Miguna miguna
cancel
return
Kenya
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
counties-that-will-experience-power-outage-today-kenya-power

News

Counties that will experience power outage today - Kenya Power

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 11 May 2018 11:06am

fukuza-mwaks-drive-hits-a-wall-as-university-students-vow-to-use-back-up

Campus Vibe

'Fukuza Mwaks' drive hits a wall as university students vow to use 'back up'

By Stephen Mburu | Fri 11 May 2018 07:52am

here-are-the-areas-in-nairobi-that-will-have-no-power-today-kenya-power

News

Here are the areas in Nairobi that will have no power today - Kenya Power

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 10 May 2018 11:20am

More From This Author
miguna-explains-why-he-won-t-arrive-in-nairobi-today

News

Miguna explains why he won't arrive in Nairobi today

By Miguna Miguna | Wed 16 May 2018 12:28pm

five-characteristics-of-a-woman-considered-wife-material

Lifestyle

Five characteristics of a woman considered ‘Wife material’

By George Achoka | Wed 16 May 2018 12:23pm

controversial-mp-angers-hotel-owner-for-bringing-his-own-drinks

News

Controversial MP angers hotel owner for bringing his own drinks

By Grapevine | Wed 16 May 2018 11:10am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng