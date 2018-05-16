ezekiel-mutua-causes-an-uproar-on-social-media-after-asking-larry-madowo-to-get-a-wife-and-settle-down

SUMMARY Ezekiel Mutua asked Larry Madowo to get a wife and settled down

This comes after Madowo criticized him for banning a Kenyan gay film ‘Rafiki’ by Wanuri Kahiu

Kenya Film Classification Board Ezekiel Mutua caused a lot of mixed reactions after asking former NTV presenter Larry Madowo to settle down and get a wife.



This comes after Madowo criticized him for banning a Kenyan gay film ‘Rafiki’ by Wanuri Kahiu after the cast managed to get a standing ovation at the Cannes Festival in France. ​

Mr. Mutua banned the film citing that “it goes counter to the dominant values of the Kenyan people".

“Kenya banned Wanuri Kahiu's film Rafiki. She got a standing ovation at #Cannes2018. Who's laughing now? My latest for the Washington post,” Larry posted.

The KFCB boss responded to Larry telling him that there’s more to life than money and the glory of a byline.

“There is more to life than money and the glory of a byline. Values that are rooted in godliness, family and cultural heritage are the basis of great nations and great people. The rest is hype and hoopla,” said Mutua.

There is more to life than money and the glory of a byline. Values that are rooted in godliness, family and cultural heritage are the basis of great nations and great people. The rest is hype and hoopla#IfikieLarryMadowo— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) May 15, 2018

However, what caught the attention of netizens is when the KFCB boss asked Larry to get a wife and settle down.

“Larry Madowo is a successful journalist but he is no paragon of virtue. He has no moral authority to lecture anyone about life, family or Godliness. Get a wife Chief and settle down!” said Mutua.

@LarryMadowo is a successful journalist but he is no paragon of virtue. He has no moral authority to lecture anyone about life, family or Godliness. Get a wife Chief and settle down!— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) May 15, 2018

Netizens reacted to his remarks against Madowo in relation to his earlier sentiments on the sculpture placed at the JKIA that showed wildebeests mating. He asked the sculpture be brought down saying it was ‘bizarre and thoughtlessly sexualized’.

Here is what some people had to say about his remarks against Larry;

You really cannot insult Larry because he has criticized you. You can’t claim moral high ground here Ezekiel. You are a public official.— Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) May 15, 2018

Will a wife give what you say he lacks? If so... So many wives ain't doing a good job! Including...— #TearsOfThePen (@quiqarre) May 15, 2018

KFCB new mandate is to force single Kenyans to marry.....????????????????— julius masiga (@jaymasiga) May 15, 2018

Public officers cannot engage citizens in this manner . You are out of order . We must learn to restrain ourselves howsoever provoked .— Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) May 15, 2018

Because having a wife and settling down has helped you how? Marriage isn't a standard of great accomplishment. It may be to you. But not everyone views it as such. I don't agree with Larry but that's his view. Engage him on the basis of his opinion not this.— Greeciology (@rcnjuguna) May 15, 2018

Boss act your age! I think you’re becoming a major threat to our moral values— Zab! (@eric_onchonga) May 15, 2018

Shame on you! This is and should be beneath you and the office that you hold.



And the absence or presence of a spouse is not indicative of wisdom or intelligence, as evidenced by your lack of both here.— Maggie Gitu (@MaggietheMezzo) May 15, 2018

We gave you the mandate of carrying out public duties, stop overstepping that mandate. You're casting aspersions on your personality!!! #SayNoToKFCBMadness #IstandwithApolloMboya— Gregory Munene HSC (@GregoryMunene2) May 15, 2018

So u have bn appointed as relationship&marital chairperson, singles meetings secretary general, hahaha , cheap publicity is what I hate!?— wande (@findufichenja) May 15, 2018

What does that phrase "settle down" mean? If I have a fully furnished house, a proper job, I shower everyday and wear clean clothes..who are you to tell me I've not settled down?— many people (@kevmureti) May 15, 2018

