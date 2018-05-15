+ Post your Story

Sports
Neymar? Brazil release final squad set to play in the World Cup
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 15, 2018 at 10:51 EAT
neymar-brazil-release-final-squad-set-to-play-in-the-world-cup
Brazil national team [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The Brazil team that will play in Russia has been released

Big names are missing including Juventus' Alex Sandro and Monaco's Fabinho

The Brazil national team set to travel to Russia has been released.

Brazil was among the first nations to qualify for this year’s World Cup, managing to garner 41 points after 18 games – leading the group.

Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia and Peru completed the list of the five teams set to represent South America in Russia.

See Also: 'It's a very big blow for the team' - Arsenal star set to miss World Cup after picking up nasty injury

The tournament kicks off on June 12 and ends on July 13.

Brazil will be hoping to avoid what happened during the last World Cup – a 7-1 humbling in the semi-finals at the hands of a resilient German side.

See Also: ‘I am going to the World Cup’- Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Neymar was injured during the defeat but is determined to take the Selecao, as they are popularly known, to the finals.

Here is Brazil’s final squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio

DEFENDERS: Fagner, Danilo, Marcelo, Filipe Luis, Marquinhos, Thiago silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel.

MIDFIELDERS: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Fred, Phillipe Coutinho,Willian.

STRIKERS: Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Taison. 



Neymar
brazil
world cup
