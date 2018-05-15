Neymar? Brazil release final squad set to play in the World Cup

SUMMARY The Brazil team that will play in Russia has been released Big names are missing including Juventus' Alex Sandro and Monaco's Fabinho

The Brazil national team set to travel to Russia has been released.

Brazil was among the first nations to qualify for this year’s World Cup, managing to garner 41 points after 18 games – leading the group. ​

Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia and Peru completed the list of the five teams set to represent South America in Russia.

The tournament kicks off on June 12 and ends on July 13.

Brazil will be hoping to avoid what happened during the last World Cup – a 7-1 humbling in the semi-finals at the hands of a resilient German side.

Neymar was injured during the defeat but is determined to take the Selecao, as they are popularly known, to the finals.

Here is Brazil’s final squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio

DEFENDERS: Fagner, Danilo, Marcelo, Filipe Luis, Marquinhos, Thiago silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel.

MIDFIELDERS: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Fred, Phillipe Coutinho,Willian.

STRIKERS: Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Taison.







