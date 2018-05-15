louis-otieno-invites-kenyans-for-final-fundraising-at-villarosa-kempinsky

SUMMARY Lous Otieno has invited Kenyans for one final fundraiser He says he has raised 1.7 million and requires 4 million for surgery

Celebrated TV personality Louis Armstrong Otieno has invited Kenyans for a final fundraiser at the VillaRosa Kempinsky Hotel, Nairobi to help him raise enough money for surgery to regain his hearing.

Through public notice published on The Standard newspaper titled “Come My Friend, Buy a Plate Of Dinner and Help Me Get a Chance to Regain My Hearing”, Otieno thanked Kenyans for the initial support and asked them to help him raise funds one last time. ​

“Thank you, every single one of you, who graciously responded to my public medical fund appeal. You are no longer a stranger, You are my friend. My special thanks to Angela Ambitho, James Smart and Ronny Osumba, who initiated this Appeal, that saw Kenyans raise 1.73 million towards my surgery. It is now time for a final effort to meet the required target of 4 million. Towards this, I invite you all to a fundraising, sponsored by the Rahab foundation. Friday 18th of May at VillaRosa Kempinsky starting 06.00 pm. “





During an interview with KTN’s medical correspondent Dr. Mercy Korir in February 2018, Otieno explained the struggles he is facing due to his inability to hear properly.

“I try to read their (peoples’) lips when they are talking, my daughter comes from school, I can’t hear my daughter….every day. It’s painful,” he said.

Louis once graced Kenyan screens as he interviewed the top cream of the society, working for all leading stations in Kenya - KTN, KBC, K24 and Citizen TV. His shows included Newsline, Louis Otieno Live and This is Louis which had a huge following.



