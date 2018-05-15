+ Post your Story

MP deserts woman after impregnating her
By Grapevine | Updated May 15, 2018 at 07:28 EAT
SUMMARY
  • An MP was last week embarrassed by a woman he impregnated
  • According to the woman, the MP had stopped talking to her after she informed him that she had fallen pregnant

An MP from the Rift Valley was last week embarrassed by a woman he had allegedly put in the family way.

The bitter lady accosted the MP as he was driving into the compound of an office of a senior government official.

According to the woman who hails from the lawmaker’s constituency, he had stopped talking to her after she informed him that she had fallen pregnant.

All avenues to speak to the first term MP had been fruitless. When security officers manning the gate realized that the situation was getting out of hand, they dragged into the compound the heavily expectant woman who was shouting herself hoarse.

Minutes later the duo were seen driving in same car out of the gate.

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
