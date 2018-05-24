+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Seven things all men should seriously consider when choosing a woman to marry
By Brian Onyiego | Updated May 24, 2018 at 11:29 EAT
seven-things-all-men-should-seriously-consider-when-choosing-a-woman-to-marry
Find a woman who respects you anywhere
SUMMARY

Choosing a wife is very challenging when you don't know what you really want

A good wife has several qualities, Respect being prime

The wealth you are accumulating right now should not be in vain, considering to have someone to pass it to.

But in this era, many are hesitant to start families because their hopes are darkened and threatened by the ideology of divorce.

The completion of your marriage life is determined by the kind of woman you shall choose for a wife.

See Also: HEARTBREAKING LOVE STORY: 'I gave him my all and guess what he did...'

Here are tips to help you select a wife, build a happy life and avoid divorce.

Choose a young lady

Men marry down and women marry up. Embrace a lady who is younger than you. If you are 33 years, you marry a girl around 23 years. Additionally, ladies age fast due to child-bearing and you would want someone beautiful for company as you grow older.

See Also: The man who didn't want to get intimate

Ignore the career woman

Majority of career women are hesitant to settle and are reluctant to have a family. They have a firm disagreement on motherly roles in the family and compete for superiority both at work and at home. A career woman is against cooking her family meals, handling her own kids and has no time taking care of her husband. No wonder men fall for house girls. If you have to marry a career woman, you definitely have to be certain that you earn more than her.

See Also: Seven totally avoidable mistakes every man makes in a relationship

She should be a virtuous woman

Forget the party girl who cannot wait for the weekend to gulp booze all night. She must have respect, a non-alcoholic and not a stoner. Yes. She must not smoke weed. It is almost unattainable to change a hooker into a housewife. The lesser sexual partners she has and the sober she is the better.

She honours you

This is the main reason you should marry a lady younger than you. It is the only way to be adorable and admirable to her. You want to be the man she deeply loves and respects.

Pick a ‘warm’ woman

Find a woman who lights up whenever she sees you. When the world seems to be crumbling down, a glimpse of her smile can lighten you up and make you feel invincible.

No divorce should be in her speech

If she keeps on referring to divorce as a way to tackle marriage conflict, throw her away and dig somewhere else.

She must have a family background

Make sure she has something that she calls family. So that even your kids can have the idea of having a family

In conclusion, the kind of woman you choose for a wife is critical to you and your kids. Take time and do not rush to tie the knot. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Marriage
wife
relationships
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
girl-once-he-crosses-this-line-consider-him-your-husband-not-boyfriend-anymore

Lifestyle

Girl, once he crosses this line, consider him your husband not boyfriend anymore

By Janet Machuka | Wed 23 May 2018 01:26pm

five-things-you-should-look-forward-to-when-married-to-a-kalenjin-man

Editors Choice

Five things you should look forward to when married to a Kalenjin man

By Brian Rop | Wed 23 May 2018 11:39am

four-outright-signs-that-your-guy-is-going-to-be-a-deadbeat-dad

Lifestyle

Four outright signs that your guy is going to be a deadbeat dad

By Daniel Many | Wed 23 May 2018 10:44am

More From This Author
seven-things-all-men-should-seriously-consider-when-choosing-a-woman-to-marry

Lifestyle

Seven things all men should seriously consider when choosing a woman to marry

By Brian Onyiego | Thu 24 May 2018 11:29am

bible-says-people-who-engage-in-such-sin-are-not-supposed-to-be-alive-says-husband-to-woman-shot-at-city-park

News

Bible says people who engage in such sin are not supposed to be alive, says husband to woman shot at City Park

By Fay Ngina | Thu 24 May 2018 11:28am

six-reasons-why-fat-men-make-the-best-husbands

Lifestyle

Six reasons why fat men make the best husbands

By Brian Onyiego | Thu 24 May 2018 10:31am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng