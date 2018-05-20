+ Post your Story

Latest university ranking UoN, Moi top of the chart
By Fredrick Oginga | Updated May 20, 2018 at 08:47 EAT
latest-university-ranking-uon-moi-top-of-the-chart
UoN and Moi top in University ranking
SUMMARY
  • According to the report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) UoN is at position two in East Africa
  • The ranking tool places Havard University as the best in the world

University of Nairobi and Moi University have been ranked first and second in Kenya respectively.

According to the report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) on Monday, UoN is at position two in East Africa and 1,264 in the world followed closely by Moi at position four in East Africa and 2,006 in the world.

The ranking tool, which places Havard University as the best in the world, ranked Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Kenyatta University third and fourth in Kenya respectively.

See Also: UoN to deploy Kenya's pioneer satellite into space tomorrow

URAP’s ranking system is based on academic quality and focuses on number of publications, articles, citation, total documents, article impact total, citation impact total and international collaboration.

university ranking
UoN
Moi University

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
