Latest university ranking UoN, Moi top of the chart

SUMMARY According to the report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) UoN is at position two in East Africa

The ranking tool places Havard University as the best in the world

University of Nairobi and Moi University have been ranked first and second in Kenya respectively.

According to the report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) on Monday, UoN is at position two in East Africa and 1,264 in the world followed closely by Moi at position four in East Africa and 2,006 in the world.

​

The ranking tool, which places Havard University as the best in the world, ranked Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Kenyatta University third and fourth in Kenya respectively.

URAP’s ranking system is based on academic quality and focuses on number of publications, articles, citation, total documents, article impact total, citation impact total and international collaboration.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​