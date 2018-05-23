RESEARCH: How to increase your chances of conceiving a baby boy

SUMMARY Scientifically, it has been proven that a couple can try different ways if they want to conceive a boy

However, there are measures that a couple can take to conceive a boy

I have heard of cases where a couple has tried for years to conceive a boy but still fail to do so. A baby boy is usually treasured in the African society more than the girl; this is because the boy gets to inherit the family’s wealth and other important things.

Scientifically, it has been proven that a couple can try different ways if they want to conceive a boy. We all know that the Y chromosomes are responsible for conceiving a boy while the X chromosomes for the girl. ​

The X chromosomes usually survive longer than the Y chromosomes and this means that the chances of conceiving a boy are much lesser than those of conceiving a girl. However, there are measures that a couple can take to conceive a boy.

According to Dr. Landrum Shettles, MD, author of How to Choose the Sex of Your Baby, there are sexual positions that could increase your chances of conceiving a baby boy.

Dr Shettles explains that a deeper penetration helps to put the sperm closer to the egg, thus reducing the time the sperms has to travel to the fallopian tube for fertilization.

This helps the Y-chromosome (male) sperm swim faster than the X-chromosome (female) sperm. The author further recommends the rear-entry position for couples who want to conceive a boy.

The woman also has as to be very keen on her ovulation. Most women can tell when they are ovulating while some cannot; it all depends on the woman’s body.

According to the Shettles method, the chances of conceiving a boy when a woman gets intimate right before she starts ovulation are much higher; this means 24 hours before the woman ovulates and 12 hours after ovulation.

Also taking foods that are rich in alkali such as whole fruits and vegetables; this is because such foods favor the Y chromosome and thus, tend to survive much longer and swim faster.

Lastly, making sure that the woman gets an orgasm during intercourse because orgasm helps to push the Y sperms much faster and speed up the rate at which the sperms swim.



