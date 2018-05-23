PHOTOS: Nairobi residents, here are five species of dangerous snakes that could be living near you

SUMMARY There are snakes in Nairobi that you have never thought existed Here are common snake species often seen in the Capital

Do you love snakes? Or are you the type that freaks out and remembers Bible stories?

Here are pictures of dangerous snakes you could rub shoulders with in Nairobi. ​

Best you know what they look like before you start causing some drama:

Black-necked Spitting Cobra

The ‘Naja nigricollis’ is mostly found ins Sub Saharan Africa and can grow to a length of about 7 feet. Their colours and markings vary depending on their environment.

They feed on small rodents and rarely bite humans unless provoked. However, they have venom that can be used for medical purposes. They spit venom at you when they feel threatened, one which contains toxins that cause skin irritation, inflammation and blisters. Beware, they can cause you permanent blindness if the venom touches the eyeball.

Puff Adder

The ‘Bitis arietans’ loves to dwell in grasslands, more reason why they are found in Nairobi. It is one of the most widespread species in Africa and is venomous in nature.

When provoked slightly, it assumes an S-shaped posture and hisses loudly. When it does this, it is sending a warning that things are about to get really nasty if provoked more. It also moves very fast when fighting. Its colour varies depending on its location.

Rhombic Night Adder

The ‘Causus rhombeatus’ is the largest member of its species.

It has a ‘blunt’ snout with nostrils positioned at the side. It’s usually brown in colour and as very distinct patterns on its body (rhombic) which have really pale edges. They are slender in nature, possess non-lethal venom and feed on pests.

East African Garter Snake

The ‘Elapsoidea loveridgei’ is one snake Nairobi residents shouldn’t be scared of that much. It’s extremely rare to hear an East African Garter Snake bite someone but if bitten, one will only suffer pain around the wound and sometimes headaches.

The wound can also swell to some extent. They are non-aggressive snakes which only eat rodents. Males usually have a sequence of red bands from head to tail. It’s known to be a very secretive creature.

Egyptian Cobra

The ‘Naja haje’ is a highly venomous one and is arguably one of the largest Cobra species found in Africa. The other common name is ‘Cleopatra’s Asp’ – referring to the great Egyptian queen Cleopatra who died after being bitten by this snake.





Its venom acts so quick, probably the reason why Cleopatra chose it. It likes sunning itself in the morning and can weigh up to 20 pounds. They live up to 30 years when in the wild. When provoked, it dramatically lifts its front section and spreads its neck, telling you to go away.





