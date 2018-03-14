+ Post your Story

Politics
ODM will leave NASA if this happens – ODM Deputy Party leader
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 10:49 EAT
Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

ODM leaders have told Raila Odinga not to be distracted from pursuing unity in the country

NASA affiliate parties are also set to hold meetings to discuss the Uhuru-Raila talks

Should Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress’ Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula decide to bolt out of the Uhuru-Raila real, it will have no impact, according to the Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party leader.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, as quoted on The Standard on March 14, said that the Harambee House talks were between two individuals and not NASA.

President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with Raila Odinga at Harambee House on Friday to discuss a number of issues, mainly beginning the process of ending animosity and uniting the country. This was the first time in a long time that the two leaders met publicly to discuss issues after hopes of dialogue had begun to fade.

See Also: Raila Odinga’s move is a confession of wrongs done earlier- Ekuru Aukot’s views on national dialogue


After the meeting, other NASA leaders came out to claim that they were not informed that the meeting was going to happen and that they were planning to meet in Athi River. After the meeting, the respective leaders of the parties in NASA greed that they would submit their proposals to their parties in order for Raila to be allowed to hold talks with Uhuru.


See Also: NASA principal loses grip on party as MPs stage revolt

According to The Standard on Wednesday, in an article published on page 6, ODM leaders threatened to ditch the coalition if other affiliate parties were not willing to support the Uhuru-Raila pact. The pact has received full support from the ODM Parliamentary Committee, which has warned ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya about backing out.

“The three other NASA leaders have their own parties. They can decide whether or not to back the deal. If they bolt, it will have no impact on the current deal,” said Oparanya.

See Also: Mixed reactions after NASA suspended People's Assembly

Affiliate parties will now hold meetings to discuss the Uhuru-Raila talks. 

ODM
NASA
Uhuru Raila talks
