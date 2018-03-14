+ Post your Story

Entertainment
VIDEO: Who can dance on stage like DP Ruto?
By Ureport | Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 09:40 EAT
video-who-can-dance-on-stage-like-dp-ruto
DP Ruto does the odi dance
SUMMARY
  • William Ruto struggles to do the odi dance
  • Some people say he re-invented the dance

Deputy President William Ruto was spotted doing the 'Odi Dance' during an event at Uhuru Park. 

The DP, looked happy while he slayed the Odi dance alongside other dancers who tried as much as possible not to outdance him. 

Some people say that he has re-invented the dance as he struggled to do it.

Dressed in a blue shirt, grey sweatpants, and sports shoes, the DP showed his skills as Timeless Noel coached him during the Run for the Bibleless event that was held at Uhuru Park.

Kindly rate our DP out of 10 VIDEO COURTESY {William Ruto Supporters)

William Ruto
odi dance
DP Ruto
COMMENTS
