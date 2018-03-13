this-video-of-william-ruto-doing-the-odi-dance-will-make-your-day

SUMMARY William Ruto struggles to do the odi dance

Some people say he re-invented the dance

Deputy President William Ruto’s video while doing the famous odi dance seems to have excited many Kenyans on social media.



Some people say that he has re-invented the dance as he struggled to do it. ​

Dressed in a blue shirt, grey sweatpants, and sports shoes, the DP showed his skills as Timeless Noel coached him during the Run for the Bibleless event that was held at Uhuru Park.

See Also: Moses Kuria says Raila Odinga confided in him on his plans for 2022

Kindly rate our DP out of ten; VIDEO COURTESY {William Ruto Supporters)



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​