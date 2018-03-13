+ Post your Story

Entertainment
This video of William Ruto doing the odi dance will make your day
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 13:58 EAT
DP Ruto does the odi dance
SUMMARY
  • William Ruto struggles to do the odi dance
  • Some people say he re-invented the dance

Deputy President William Ruto’s video while doing the famous odi dance seems to have excited many Kenyans on social media.

Some people say that he has re-invented the dance as he struggled to do it.

Dressed in a blue shirt, grey sweatpants, and sports shoes, the DP showed his skills as Timeless Noel coached him during the Run for the Bibleless event that was held at Uhuru Park.

