+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Boni Khalwale posts emotional pictures of granddaughter in hospital but Kenyans are not happy with him
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 12:55 EAT
boni-khalwale-posts-emotional-pictures-of-granddaughter-in-hospital-but-kenyans-are-not-happy-with-him
Khalwale attends to sick granddaughter
SUMMARY
  • Boni Khalwale posted pictures of her ailing granddaughter at the Nairobi Hospital on his Twitter handle
  • However, there are Kenyans on social media who are not happy with him

Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale on Tuesday, March 13 posted pictures of her ailing granddaughter at the Nairobi Hospital on his Twitter handle.


“Attending to my granddaughter, Khahondo, at Nairobi Hospital...” read the post by Khalwale.

See Also: Boni Khalwale's remarks after Babu Owino's loss stirs Twitter

Attending to my granddaughter, Khahondo, at Nairobi Hospital... pic.twitter.com/nchnGtZjHu— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) March 13, 2018

Boni Khalwale did not reveal what his granddaughter is suffering from.

However, there are Kenyans on social media who believe that the former Senator made a wrong move by posting the pictures.

See Also: “He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV


Most of them said that he violated the child’s privacy.

Here's what they had to say;

See Also: Be a statesman and honour the NASA contract- Boni Khalwale warns Raila over 2022 politics

Good Daktari but doesn't she deserve some privacy?— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 13, 2018

Even if parents decide to parad kids naked online, they have no rights to privacy? Who dictated so?— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 13, 2018

This is a bad PR.... you don't have to post such.— dominic kithinji (@KithinjiDominic) March 13, 2018

This is an unnecessary violation of Little Khahondo's privacy. May she recover fast— JohnG (@john_giks) March 13, 2018

1.Violation of child's right to privacy .2.trespassing into someone else's duty you could have done it in your clinic. 3.Showing us yu can afford Nrb Hospital, I wish it was Kakamega provincial hospital— jack okuku (@khaunyaomuchimo) March 13, 2018

Privacy is very necessary. Otherwise augue pole and wish her quick recovery— Duncan Muchiri (@DuncanMuchiri) March 13, 2018

We do take care of our loved ones everyday and we don’t post it. ????????????— The Street Lawyer (@lawyer_street) March 13, 2018

But ... where are the parents? You raised one of them and you have to raise their outgrowers (your grandkids) too?

What exactly is your son/daughter's contribution to this world?

I resist this kind of millennial laziness! Nooo, Khalwale, no!— George, since 1990. (@geonal) March 13, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Boni Khalwale
granddaughter
Nairobi Hospital
sick
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
boni-khalwale-and-wife-involved-in-an-accident

News

Boni Khalwale and wife involved in an accident

By Fay Ngina | Mon 19 Feb 2018 03:59pm

miguna-miguna-blocks-boni-khalwale-on-twitter-after-ugly-fight

News

Miguna Miguna blocks Boni Khalwale on twitter after ugly fight

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 11:19am

stop-lying-to-kenyans-miguna-strikes-at-boni-khalwale

News

Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Feb 2018 10:43am

More From This Author
this-video-of-william-ruto-doing-the-odi-dance-will-make-your-day

Entertainment

This video of William Ruto doing the odi dance will make your day

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Mar 2018 01:58pm

boni-khalwale-posts-emotional-pictures-of-granddaughter-in-hospital-but-kenyans-are-not-happy-with-him

News

Boni Khalwale posts emotional pictures of granddaughter in hospital but Kenyans are not happy with him

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Mar 2018 12:55pm

struggling-with-weight-here-are-nine-nutrients-that-will-totally-shrink-your-belly

Lifestyle

Struggling with weight? Here are nine nutrients that will totally shrink your belly

By Mary Mulinge | Tue 13 Mar 2018 11:46am

Popular Stories
kenyans-on-social-media-celebrate-kenyan-man-who-stole-ksh-137-million-in-dubai-his-identity-revealed

News

Kenyans on social media celebrate Kenyan man who stole Ksh 137 million in Dubai, his identity revealed

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 02:23pm

boni-khalwale-posts-emotional-pictures-of-granddaughter-in-hospital-but-kenyans-are-not-happy-with-him

News

Boni Khalwale posts emotional pictures of granddaughter in hospital but Kenyans are not happy with him

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Mar 2018 12:55pm

this-video-of-william-ruto-doing-the-odi-dance-will-make-your-day

Entertainment

This video of William Ruto doing the odi dance will make your day

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Mar 2018 01:58pm

confirmed-here-s-the-manchester-united-squad-set-to-face-sevilla-tonight

Sports

CONFIRMED: Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 13 Mar 2018 01:31pm

governor-sonko-offers-nairobians-a-chance-to-call-him-the-response-he-gets-is-quite-unexpected

News

Governor Sonko offers Nairobians a chance to call him, the response he gets is quite unexpected

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 09:35am

five-main-reasons-why-you-should-eat-apples

Lifestyle

Five main reasons why you should eat apples

By David Rakewa | Tue 13 Mar 2018 12:19pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

George Achoka

George Achoka

George Ajigo

George Ajigo

Cente

Cente