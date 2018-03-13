boni-khalwale-posts-emotional-pictures-of-granddaughter-in-hospital-but-kenyans-are-not-happy-with-him

SUMMARY Boni Khalwale posted pictures of her ailing granddaughter at the Nairobi Hospital on his Twitter handle

However, there are Kenyans on social media who are not happy with him

Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale on Tuesday, March 13 posted pictures of her ailing granddaughter at the Nairobi Hospital on his Twitter handle.



​

“Attending to my granddaughter, Khahondo, at Nairobi Hospital...” read the post by Khalwale.

Attending to my granddaughter, Khahondo, at Nairobi Hospital... pic.twitter.com/nchnGtZjHu— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) March 13, 2018

Boni Khalwale did not reveal what his granddaughter is suffering from.

However, there are Kenyans on social media who believe that the former Senator made a wrong move by posting the pictures.





Most of them said that he violated the child’s privacy.

Here's what they had to say;

Good Daktari but doesn't she deserve some privacy?— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 13, 2018

Even if parents decide to parad kids naked online, they have no rights to privacy? Who dictated so?— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 13, 2018

This is a bad PR.... you don't have to post such.— dominic kithinji (@KithinjiDominic) March 13, 2018

This is an unnecessary violation of Little Khahondo's privacy. May she recover fast— JohnG (@john_giks) March 13, 2018

1.Violation of child's right to privacy .2.trespassing into someone else's duty you could have done it in your clinic. 3.Showing us yu can afford Nrb Hospital, I wish it was Kakamega provincial hospital— jack okuku (@khaunyaomuchimo) March 13, 2018

Privacy is very necessary. Otherwise augue pole and wish her quick recovery— Duncan Muchiri (@DuncanMuchiri) March 13, 2018

We do take care of our loved ones everyday and we don’t post it. ????????????— The Street Lawyer (@lawyer_street) March 13, 2018

But ... where are the parents? You raised one of them and you have to raise their outgrowers (your grandkids) too?



What exactly is your son/daughter's contribution to this world?



I resist this kind of millennial laziness! Nooo, Khalwale, no!— George, since 1990. (@geonal) March 13, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​