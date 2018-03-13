+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Struggling with weight? Here are nine nutrients that will totally shrink your belly
By Mary Mulinge | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 11:46 EAT
struggling-with-weight-here-are-nine-nutrients-that-will-totally-shrink-your-belly
Nutrients to help you lose weight
SUMMARY
  • Most women around the world struggle with losing weight especially their tummy
  • However, there are nutrients that will help you totally lose that belly fat

A lot of women around the world undergo the stress of losing belly fat in order to get that hourglass figure. The following 9 nutrients will help you shrink that belly fat.

Cinnamon

Researchers have found out that the active compound Methylhydroxy Chalcone Polymer (MHCP) in cinnamon makes the fat cell more receptive to insulin. High insulin levels trigger the body to store more fat, especially in your midsection so consuming a seasoning like cinnamon helps maintain healthy levels of insulin which is a great way to combat belly fat.

See Also: Are you gambling with your health?

Grapes

They contain calcium pyruvate a substance that occurs naturally and is made in your body during digestion and metabolism. A study done by the University of Pittsburgh found out that obese women lost 48% more fat when following a calorie restricted diet with supplemental calcium pyruvate.

Caraway seeds

See Also: Mixed reactions after health CS sent KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave

They help to get rid of gas; they are effective at reducing gas and bloating because they are a powerful digestive aid. They help eliminate gas due to their carbamate properties.

Green tea

It has the main components of Polyphenol Epigallocatechin Gallate which has thermogenic properties to help increase fat oxidation. Green tea is also loaded with powerful antioxidants which help decrease inflammation and fight off disease and infection.

See Also: Six common sexual fantasies that women have

Omega 3 rich foods

Studies have shown that they keep stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline from peaking, help the body from chronic stress and help prevent increased fat storage.

Onions

They contain quercetin, a powerful flavonoid which improves the immune system and promotes cardiovascular health and also fights belly fat.

Dark Chocolate

Studies have indicated that high level of resveratrol in your diet may boost metabolism helping you to burn more calories. It’s found in red grapes, red wine, and dark chocolate.

Oranges

Vitamin c helps reduce stress hormone levels and returns the stress hormone cortisol to normal levels after a stressful situation. This reduction in cortisol may help to prevent increased belly-fat storage.

Drinking water

Research has shown that increase in fluid volume in the body may help to promote the breakdown of fat.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



belly
lose weight
nutrients
health
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
how-meals-can-help-you-fight-cancer-worries

Editors Choice

How Meals can Help you Fight cancer Worries

By Bonface Lumbasi | Mon 29 Jan 2018 02:08pm

five-health-benefits-of-sukuma-wiki-you-did-not-know

Editors Choice

Five health benefits of 'Sukuma Wiki' you did not know

By David Rakewa | Mon 29 Jan 2018 11:07am

about-self-love-six-facts-about-masturbation

Lifestyle

About self-love: Six facts about masturbation

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 26 Jan 2018 12:21pm

More From This Author
struggling-with-weight-here-are-nine-nutrients-that-will-totally-shrink-your-belly

Lifestyle

Struggling with weight? Here are nine nutrients that will totally shrink your belly

By Mary Mulinge | Tue 13 Mar 2018 11:46am

why-nasa-has-suspended-the-people-s-assembly-process

News

Why NASA has suspended the People’s Assembly process

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Mar 2018 01:54pm

raila-odinga-arrives-in-athi-river-to-attend-nasa-meeting

News

Raila Odinga arrives in Athi River to attend NASA meeting

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Mar 2018 01:13pm

Popular Stories
six-obvious-reasons-why-your-spouse-ranks-you-the-worst-in-bed

Lifestyle

Six obvious reasons why your spouse ranks you ‘the worst’ in bed

By Steve Mwangi | Tue 13 Mar 2018 10:16am

governor-sonko-offers-nairobians-a-chance-to-call-him-the-response-he-gets-is-quite-unexpected

News

Governor Sonko offers Nairobians a chance to call him, the response he gets is quite unexpected

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 09:35am

nasa-principal-loses-grip-on-party-as-mps-stage-revolt

Politics

NASA principal loses grip on party as MPs stage revolt

By Grapevine | Tue 13 Mar 2018 07:54am

raila-odinga-s-move-is-a-confession-of-wrongs-done-earlier-ekuru-aukot-s-views-on-national-dialogue

Politics

Raila Odinga’s move is a confession of wrongs done earlier- Ekuru Aukot’s views on national dialogue

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Mar 2018 10:47am

are-you-an-arsenal-fan-read-this-to-have-your-day-made

Sports

Are you an Arsenal fan? Read this to have your day made

By Ojijo Kayuka | Tue 13 Mar 2018 11:24am

how-raila-odinga-caused-confusion-at-harambee-house

News

How Raila Odinga caused confusion at Harambee House

By The Grapevine | Mon 12 Mar 2018 08:17am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

George Achoka

George Achoka

George Ajigo

George Ajigo

Cente

Cente